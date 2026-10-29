Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has urged citizens to join the INDIA bloc's November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan to protest against alleged voter list irregularities and demand the resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner.

Shashi Tharoor Calls for Action Over Electoral Concerns

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Thursday urged people to join the INDIA bloc’s November 1 rally at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi, raising concerns over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls and calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. In a post on X, Tharoor called on citizens to participate in the rally under the slogan “Chalo Dilli! Vote Bachao Desh Bachao!” and said the foundations of democracy were being questioned.

"The very foundations of our democracy are being called into question. Reports suggest that as many as 13 crore names might be removed from electoral rolls across the country. Serious concerns have emerged over irregularities in voter lists, raising fundamental questions about the integrity of our electoral process," he wrote.

Protesting for Democratic Accountability

Tharoor alleged that citizens demanding answers were often met with barricades, lathis and detentions instead of accountability. "We cannot, and we should not, ever be silenced or intimidated. The right to vote is the cornerstone of our democracy, and we must defend the constitutional right to vote," he said.

The Congress MP also referred to the role of Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, in raising concerns over the electoral process. "Leader of the Opposition, Rahul Gandhi, has been at the forefront of this struggle, persistently demanding answers and holding those in power to account," Tharoor wrote.

Rally Details and Call to Action

Calling for collective action, he said the INDIA bloc parties would gather at Ramlila Maidan on November 1 for a major rally and march, demanding accountability from the Government and the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. "I will be there at Ramlila Maidan, and I urge every concerned Indian to join us. Our democracy draws its strength from the voice of our people. At a moment when the integrity of our electoral process is in question, we cannot respond with silence. We need action," he said.

Tharoor concluded his post by reiterating the slogan, "Chalo Dilli! Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao!" The INDIA bloc has organised a massive 'Vote Bachao Maha Rally' at Ramlila Maidan / Indira Gandhi Bhawan in New Delhi on November 1, 2026, to protest against issues surrounding electoral roll revisions, democratic institutions, and central governance. (ANI)