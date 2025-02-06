'Chained for 40 hours': Congress' Renuka Chowdhury slams US over 'inhumane' deportation of Indians

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury seeks Rajya Sabha discussion on the "inhumane deportation of Indians" by the US, citing reports of chained deportees and inadequate coordination with Indian authorities. She criticizes PM Modi for failing to leverage diplomatic ties with the US for better treatment of Indian immigrants.

Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury has given suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under Rule 267 to discuss the "inhumane deportation of Indians" in a military plane by the Trump administration in the United States.

Chowdhury's motion argues that the deportation exercise could have been coordinated better with Indian authorities and carried out more humanely. "The entire exercise of reportedly deporting 20,407 Indian immigrants could have coordinated better with the Indian authorities and in a humane manner. I request that the Government of India use diplomatic channels to ensure that," reads the Motion.



The issue gained attention after a US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar. The deportees were reportedly handcuffed and chained for 40 hours and struggled to use the washroom.

She urged the Government of India to use diplomatic channels to ensure that Indian immigrants are treated fairly. "For 40 hours, these Indians who landed in Amritsar, Punjab were handcuffed, legs chained, and even struggled to use the washroom. In 2023, around 1,100 illegal immigrants were sent back. Reports state that 20,407 undocumented Indians are currently in US detention centres or facing final removal orders," Chowdhury said in her notice to the Rajya Sabha Secretary-General.

Chowdhury criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not using diplomatic channels to ensure better treatment of Indian immigrants, despite his close ties with the US.

"It is a pity that the Hon'ble Prime Minister who literally coined the slogan "Abki Baar, Trump Sarkar and invited the MrTrump for a grand "Namaste Trump' event in Ahmedabad in September 2019 is unable to use diplomatic channels for a better treatment of these Indian immigrants," reads the notice.

"These citizens may be illegal immigrants, but they are not terrorists. India is being kept in the same bracket as Guatemala, Peru, Honduras, Ecuador, and Colombia, where these immigrants are being deported, does not bode well for our "Vishwaguru' status," it added.

She noted that PM Modi was not invited to Trump's swearing-in ceremony, while many heads of state from other countries were present. "The entire exercise of reportedly deporting 20,407 Indian immigrants could have coordinated better with the Indian authorities and in a humane manner. I request that the Government of India use diplomatic channels to ensure that," the notice said.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore moved a similar adjournment notice in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to discuss the deportation issue. A US Air Force plane carrying Indian citizens who allegedly illegally migrated to the US arrived in Punjab's Amritsar on Wednesday.



Earlier on Tuesday, a US Embassy spokesperson said that while specific details cannot be shared, the United States is vigorously enforcing its border and immigration laws. The spokesperson emphasised that the actions taken, send a "clear message that illegal migration is not worth the risk."

"I have received many inquiries on the report of a deportation flight to India. I can't share any details on those inquiries. Still, I can share, on the record, that the United States is vigorously enforcing its border, tightening immigration laws, and removing illegal migrants. These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk," a US Embassy spokesperson said.

