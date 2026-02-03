Congress MP Shashi Tharoor demanded clarity on the India-US trade deal, questioning its impact on farmers. The party also raised concerns over Trump's claims of zero tariffs and a halt on buying discounted Russian oil.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday called for clarity on the India-US trade deal, saying that while reducing tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent could be positive, the government must explain the details. The India-US trade deal reduces tariffs on Indian goods in the US to 18 per cent, while Washington has claimed the deal will help it export more agricultural products to New Delhi.

Speaking to ANI, Tharoor said, "I want to know what it contains. The Opposition is only asking for clarity. We don't know what the deal contains. We have Mr Trump's tweet and Mr Modi's tweet; is that enough in a parliamentary democracy? Shouldn't the Govt of India come and explain to the people of the country what's in the deal?" Tharoor questioned the impact of the deal on Indian farmers and trade, asking what protections are in place for agriculture and whether India would have to adjust its imports from other countries, adding that while good news is welcome, the government must provide full transparency.

"Mr Trump says it's for agriculture, so what are the protections for Indian farmers? Mr Trump says USD 500 billion, our entire import bill is USD 700 billion, so do we stop buying from every other country? We would love to celebrate if it's good news, but give us clarity," he said.

Congress Demands Details, Questions Trump's Claims

Earlier in the day, Congress demanded the complete details of the India-US trade deal, raising questions over several key aspects such as the opening of the agriculture sector, the reduction of tariffs to "zero" and a pause on the purchase of Russian oil, as claimed by US President Donald Trump.

In a post on X, Congress first questioned the manner of the deal announcement, then delved into the details shared by Donald Trump. The party said that reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers against the US to 'zero will "impact" India and also questioned how opening the agriculture sector would ensure the "security of farmers" "Just like the ceasefire, the announcement of the trade deal was also made by US President Trump. It has been stated that the trade deal is being done 'on Modi's request'," Congress said.

"Trump says that India will move to reduce tariff and non-tariff barriers against the United States to 'zero'. It seems India has agreed to completely open our market for America. This will impact Indian industry, traders and farmers. There is talk of opening the agriculture sector for America in the statement as well. What exactly is the deal? How has the security and interests of our farmers been ensured?" they asked.

Congress further questioned the PM Modi government over their agreement to stop the purchase of discounted Russian oil, as claimed by Trump. (ANI)