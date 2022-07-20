Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Shashi Tharoor reveals 'word of the day', this time it is 'Algospeak'

    This isn't the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has had Twitter users scrambling for their dictionaries to see if such terms exist. Tharoor had offered his "word of the era" a few months ago: doomscrolling. 

    Shashi Tharoor reveals word of the day this time it is Algospeak gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jul 20, 2022, 6:20 PM IST

    Shashi Tharoor, Congress lawmaker and wordsmith, has added algospeak to his Twitter repertoire. The leader, who is known for using uncommon English phrases in his postings, revealed the meaning of his "word of the day" on Wednesday. 

    "Algospeak (noun): a term used in social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may recognise as improper or incorrect, in order to prevent downranking by social media platform content moderation filters. For example, instead of 'dead,' use 'unalive'," Tharoor took to Twitter.

    Also Read | Shashi Tharoor tweets photo on fiction novels, one on Modi spotted there

    This isn't the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has had Twitter users scrambling for their dictionaries to see if such terms exist. Tharoor had offered his "word of the era" a few months ago: doomscrolling. 

    "Word of the Century! According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, this phrase (together with 'doomsurfing') is becoming more popular. Increased intake of primarily negative news may have serious psychological consequences in addition to producing political despair," Tharoor tweeted a screenshot of the phrase "doomscrolling" and its definition.

    Earlier in May, Tharoor poked fun at the Ministry of Railways with the difficult-to-pronounce quomodocunquize. "To gain money by all means feasible," he wrote the meaning.

    Also Read: Why Gucci-Adidas' umbrella worth over ₹1 lakh have led to chaos in China

    Last Updated Jul 20, 2022, 6:20 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Go First Delhi Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks 3rd incident in 2 days gcw

    Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    Moose Wala Murder case: 4 gangsters shot dead in encounter near Pakistan border - adt

    Moose Wala Murder case: 2 gangsters shot dead in encounter with Punjab Police near Pakistan border

    Supreme Court orders release of Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in all UP cases gcw

    Supreme Court orders release of Mohammed Zubair on interim bail in all UP cases

    Japan Singapore South Korea have most powerful passports where does India stand gcw

    Japan, Singapore, South Korea have most powerful passports; where does India stand?

    NTA fact-finding panel to deliver report on Kerala NEET frisking incident in 4 weeks - adt

    NTA fact-finding panel to deliver report on Kerala NEET frisking incident in 4 weeks

    Recent Stories

    5 times when Tara Sutaria went bold and backless see pics drb

    5 times when Tara Sutaria went bold and backless; see pics

    Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here is what he said-ayh

    Pep Guardiola issues clarity on Manchester City-Neymar links; here's what he said

    Go First Delhi Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks 3rd incident in 2 days gcw

    Go First's Delhi-Guwahati flight diverted after windshield cracks, 3rd incident in 2 days

    Assam popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital RBA

    Assam's popular singer Zubeen Garg in Guwahati hospital; report

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say RBA

    Is Nithya Menen getting married? Here's what the Malayalam actress has to say

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Karnataka leg of the Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra flagged off

    Video Icon
    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Congress MPs stage protest with curd packets inside Rajya Sabha

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    India@75: Jamnalal Bajaj, the industrialist who fought for India's freedom

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam snt

    India@75: The unknown story of women freedom fighters from Assam

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire snt

    India@75: Group of revolutionary women who took arms against the British empire

    Video Icon