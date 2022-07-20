Shashi Tharoor reveals 'word of the day', this time it is 'Algospeak'

This isn't the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has had Twitter users scrambling for their dictionaries to see if such terms exist. Tharoor had offered his "word of the era" a few months ago: doomscrolling.

Shashi Tharoor, Congress lawmaker and wordsmith, has added algospeak to his Twitter repertoire. The leader, who is known for using uncommon English phrases in his postings, revealed the meaning of his "word of the day" on Wednesday.

"Algospeak (noun): a term used in social media posts to avoid using another that algorithms may recognise as improper or incorrect, in order to prevent downranking by social media platform content moderation filters. For example, instead of 'dead,' use 'unalive'," Tharoor took to Twitter.

This isn't the first time the author-politician-wordsmith has had Twitter users scrambling for their dictionaries to see if such terms exist. Tharoor had offered his "word of the era" a few months ago: doomscrolling.

"Word of the Century! According to Merriam Webster Dictionary, this phrase (together with 'doomsurfing') is becoming more popular. Increased intake of primarily negative news may have serious psychological consequences in addition to producing political despair," Tharoor tweeted a screenshot of the phrase "doomscrolling" and its definition.

Earlier in May, Tharoor poked fun at the Ministry of Railways with the difficult-to-pronounce quomodocunquize. "To gain money by all means feasible," he wrote the meaning.

