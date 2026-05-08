Amid deliberations for Kerala's next CM, Shashi Tharoor met party chief Mallikarjun Kharge. The party's high command, authorised by state MLAs, is set to announce its decision soon after receiving a report from central observers.

Tharoor Meets Kharge Amid CM Deliberations

A day after the newly elected MLAs of the Congress in Keralam passed a resolution authorising the party high command to choose the next Chief Minister, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor met with party President Mallikarjun Kharge and shared his experience about the situation in Keralam.

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The newly elected members of the Congress met in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday. Met with @INCIndia President Mallikarjun @kharge to share my impressions of the situation in Kerala and discuss recent political developments involving our party. Always good to share views with the robust, direct and experienced veteran! pic.twitter.com/M1vIhJWMk2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) May 8, 2026

The Congress MP shared pictures of the meeting on his official social media account X, saying, "Always good to share views with the robust, direct and experienced veteran!" "Met with @INCIndiaPresident Mallikarjun @khargeto share my impressions of the situation in Kerala and discuss recent political developments involving our party", the Thiruvananthapuram MP added.

High Command to Take Final Call

Congress leader K Muraleedharan on Friday said the party high command would take a final decision on the Chief Ministerial face after consultations with senior leaders of the state.

Speaking to ANI following the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting at the Keralam Congress headquarters, Muraleedharan said the observers had already left for Delhi and would submit their report to the party leadership. "The central observers will submit their report today...The decision will be taken by the high command tomorrow in consultation with the senior leaders of Kerala...The name will probably be announced the day after tomorrow...The decision of the high command is final..." Muraleedharan said.

He further said that despite differences within the party, all leaders would unite once the high command announces its decision. "When the name comes out, everybody will be united. See, flux is going on. Tomorrow, decision will come. High command is final," he said.

Muraleedharan said discussions were ongoing but ruled out any possibility of rebellion within the Congress. "There will not be any revolt in the party," he added.

CLP Meeting and Resolution

The UDF recorded a thumping victory in Keralam, securing 102 seats, including 63 by the Congress. The Congress is currently deliberating on the face for the Chief Ministerial post.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) observer Mukul Wasnik said that all party MLAs passed a resolution authorising the Congress high command to decide the leader of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) during a meeting held after the Assembly election results.

Wasnik said, "In Kerala, following a Congress Legislative Party meeting, all party MLAs discussed and approved a proposal authorising the Congress high command to select the leader of the legislative party. A detailed report will be submitted to the party leadership."

LDF's Stance

Meanwhile, LDF convenor TP Ramakrishnan on Thursday said that the alliance is yet to decide a name for the leader of opposition in the Assembly, and dismissed demands of a leadership change in the CPI(M) after the alliance lost the election under Pinarayi Vijayan. (ANI)