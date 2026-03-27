LJP (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary condemned SP leader Yadunandan Lal's alleged derogatory remarks on Lord Ram, stating the opposition has forgotten decorum and culture. She called for action against those making such repeated insults.

Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Choudhary on Friday condemned the alleged objectionable remarks made by Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Yadunandan Lal against Lord Ram during a public meeting in Hardoi. Choudhary criticised the opposition for their lack of decorum and culture, stating that insulting Lord Ram is not a form of opposition but a disrespect to the values of governance. She called for action against those who continue to make such insults.

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Speaking to ANI, Choudhary said, "The opposition has forgotten its decorum and culture while protesting, and their comments on Lord Shri Ram think that by insulting Lord Shri Ram, they are opposing our views, but they do not know that taking the name of Lord Shri Ram or Ram Rajya is not a method of worship, it is a commitment of governance. Action should be taken against those who are repeatedly insulting in this manner."

The Alleged Remarks

Her remarks after a public meeting in Hardoi, Samajwadi Party (SP) State Secretary Yadunandan Lal allegedly made derogatory comments about Lord Ram and Mother Kaushalya, allegedly using offensive language regarding the birth of Lord Ram.

Political Backlash and Condemnation

Union Minister SP Singh Baghel also condemned the derogatory remarks made by Yadunandan Lal, calling it a "very unfortunate statement." "This is a very unfortunate statement. This is a conspiracy of SP against Sanatan and Hindutva...They are doing appeasement politics," Baghel told ANI.

Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Anand Bhadauriya also condemned the objectionable remarks, clarifying that Lal is not in any official position within the party. "He is not in any position in the Samajwadi Party...We condemn his statement...We follow the ideals of Lord Ram," Bhadauriya said.