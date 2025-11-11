Senior leader Shakeel Ahmad has resigned from the Congress party's primary membership, citing differences with fellow leaders. He announced his decision after voting concluded to avoid harming the party before the Bihar election results.

Shakeel Ahmad Quits Congress

In a major setback to the Congress party ahead of the Bihar Assembly election results, senior leader Shakeel Ahmad on Tuesday resigned from the party. Shakeel Ahmad submitted his resignation letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge. Speaking to ANI after quitting the party, Ahmad said: "... I have mentioned that I am resigning with a heavy heart because of differences with my fellow party leaders. I will continue to support the party's policies and principles. I have just resigned from the primary membership..."

In his letter to the Party, Shakeel Ahmad expressed hope that the Congress party's seats would increase in the assembly elections and a strong coalition government would be formed. He mentioned having differences with some individuals within the party, but reaffirmed his complete faith in its policies and principles, adding that the letter should be treated as his resignation from the primary membership of the Congress. Shakeel Ahmad further wrote that he had already made up his mind to quit the party, but chose to announce it only after the voting process concluded, as he did not want any negative perception to emerge or cause any harm to the party due to his decision.

Bihar Records High Voter Turnout in Phase 2

Meanwhile, Bihar recorded a high voter turnout of 67.14 per cent in the second phase of the Assembly polls as of 5 pm on Tuesday, according to data from the Election Commission.

The highest voter turnout was recorded in Kishanganj district at 76.26 per cent, followed by 75.23 per cent in Katihar, 73.79 per cent in Purnia, 70.69 per cent in Supaul, 69.02 per cent in Purvi Champaran, and 68.91 per cent in Banka.

Nawada recorded 57.11 per cent turnout till 5 pm, according to the Voter Turnout application of the ECI.

A turnout of 67.79 per cent was recorded in Araria, 63.06 per cent in Arwal, 64.48 per cent in Aurangabad, 66.03 per cent in Bhagalpur, 64.36 per cent in Jahanabad, 67.22 per cent in Kaimur (Bhabua), 69.02 per cent in Paschim Champaran and 67.50 per cent in Gaya.

Jamui recorded a voter turnout of 67.81 per cent, 60.09 per cent in Rohtas, 67.31 per cent in Sheohar, 65.28 per cent in Sitamarhi and 61.79 per cent in Madhubani.

Fate of 12 Ministers to be Decided

The second phase will decide the fate of 12 ministers from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's cabinet. Among them are JD(U) leaders Vijendra Yadav (contesting from Supaul assembly constituency), Lesi Singh (Dhamdaha), Jayant Kushwaha (Amarpur), Sumit Singh (Chakai), Mohammad Jama Khan (Chainpur), and Sheela Mandal (Phoolparas).

Ministers from the BJP in the fray include Prem Kumar (Gaya), Renu Devi (Bettiah), Vijay Kumar Mandal (Sikati), Nitish Mishra (Jhanjharpur), Neeraj Bablu (Chhatapur), and Krishnanandan Paswan (Harsiddhi).

Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ANI)