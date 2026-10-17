Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC welcomed Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to PM Modi for an all-party meet on delimitation but urged the Opposition to participate constructively in Parliament debates instead of protesting outside.

Shaina NC urges constructive participation

Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC on Saturday welcomed Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking an all-party meeting on delimitation proposals, but urged the Opposition to participate constructively in parliamentary proceedings.

Reacting to Kharge's demand, Shaina NC said, "It is welcome that the Opposition has written a letter to Prime Minister Modi saying that they want to meet him with an all-party delegation, but the truth is that when Mallikarjun Kharge protests outside Parliament during the Parliament session, where they should sit in Parliament and discuss and debate, they are not present there."

She further urged Opposition leaders to participate positively in parliamentary proceedings and engage in discussions and debates on important issues. "They should also participate positively in the Parliament session," she said.

Kharge raises concerns, urges consensus

Kharge has written a fourth letter to Prime Minister Modi seeking an immediate all-party meeting to discuss proposals on delimitation before they are finalised and brought to Parliament.

In his letter sent on Friday, Kharge raised concerns over what he described as an "unprecedented" 64-day gap since the Monsoon Session was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026, without being formally prorogued. He cautioned the government against introducing far-reaching constitutional amendments without building consensus among political parties.

"It has already been 64 days since the Monsoon Session of Parliament was adjourned sine die on August 13, 2026 and both Houses of Parliament are yet to be prorogued. This scenario is unprecedented," Kharge wrote.

The Congress president also recalled that he had previously written to the Prime Minister on April 11, July 16 and August 27, seeking an all-party meeting on delimitation.

Kharge referred to the Delimitation Constitutional Amendment Bill introduced earlier in April, which failed to secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha on April 17.

Urging the government to consult political parties before moving forward with fresh proposals, Kharge said, "Please convene an All-Party meeting to have a detailed discussion on your new proposals before they are finalised for consideration in Parliament. All political parties must get sufficient time to deliberate among themselves, with each other and with all other stakeholders."

He also cautioned against pushing constitutional amendments through Parliament without adequate consultation, saying, "Please do not once again try and bulldoze a far-reaching Constitutional Amendment Bill through Parliament as you attempted earlier and that met its well-deserved fate."

The Congress has sought clarity on the status of the Monsoon Session and demanded adequate time for political parties and regional stakeholders to examine the proposed changes before any fresh legislation is brought to Parliament.