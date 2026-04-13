Home Minister Amit Shah hit out at Mamata Banerjee for blaming the judiciary over electoral rolls and expressed confidence in a BJP victory in West Bengal, stating a BJP chief minister will be sworn in on May 5.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over her allegations concerning Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state and said while he can understand the Trinmool Congress leader's allegations against the Election Commission, she is now levelling allegations against the judiciary.

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Talking with ANI during his roadshow here, Amit Shah expressed confidence of BJP's victory in the assembly polls and said that a BJP chief minister will be sworn in on May 5 after the declaration of results.

Shah counters Mamata's allegations on electoral rolls

"This is not a Hindu-Muslim issue. I understand Mamata Banerjee's allegations against the Election Commission, but now she is blaming the judiciary, because the entire SIR is being carried out under the judiciary," Amit Shah told ANI.

He was asked about allegations from Trinamool Congress that names of Hindu voters had also been deleted during the SIR exercise.

Mamata Banerjee has been attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party over SIR. "SIR is a huge scam. This is not SIR but an attempt to bring BJP to power. This is a scam to delete names. Ninety lakh names have been deleted, she alleged while addressing in Keshiary in the state.

She earlier said TMC will stand by those whose names were not there in the voter rolls following SIR and also made allegations about removal of names of some people belonging to Matua community after the SIR exercise.

BJP confident of forming government

In his interaction with ANI, Amit Shah also said that a BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in in the state after results are announced.

"This time, the people of Bengal are definitely going to bring change in Bengal, and on 5th (May), BJP Chief Minister will be sworn in here," he told ANI.

He was asked about the support the BJP is getting in the state.

'Sonar Bangla' vs 'Syndicate Raj'

Amit Shah, who earlier addressed rallies in Paschim Bardhaman and Birbhum, accused Mamata Banerjee of turning "Sonar Bangla into syndicate raj," and said "BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla" as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore Amit Shah accused Mamata Banerjee of turning the slogan of "Maa, Maati, Maanush" into "mafia, muscleman and money power gang".

"BJP will work on building Sonar Bangla as envisioned by Guru Rabindranath Tagore," he said.

Shah on infiltration and unemployment

He accused the Mamata Banerjee government of not giving the required land to complete border fencing.

"BSF needs 600 acres of land to fence the border. However, Mamata Didi refuses to give land, which leads to infiltration. Mamata ji shelters infiltrators, and they, in turn, elect her. On 4th May, the BJP Govt is going to be formed, and we will ensure that infiltrators are identified and removed from the country," he said He said thousands of factories had moved out of Bengal during the Trinamool Congress rule

"Mamata Didi has rendered the youth of Bengal--once considered the industrial hub of entire India--jobless," he added.

He also reiterated the BJP promises of implementing the Uniform Civil Code and the 7th Pay Commission.

"It's time to say bye-bye to Mamata's government. Removing Mamata's government means creating an infiltrator-free Bengal. If you want to remove infiltrators from Bengal, only and only the BJP can do this job," he said.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in two phases on April 23 and April 29 and votes will be couonted on May 4. In 2021 polls, TMC won 213 seats and BJP 77. (ANI)