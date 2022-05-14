Severe heatwave to continue, temperature likely to fall from May 16: IMD

IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated to the media that a severe heatwave is prevalent across Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Vidarbha.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reaffirmed on Saturday that the current heatwave will continue to affect regions of north India today and tomorrow. Meanwhile, at least three states have issued red and orange alerts. The weather service, on the other hand, forecasted a drop in temperature and relief from severe heatwaves beginning on May 16.

"Temperatures are in the 40-46°C range, which is above usual. Parts of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Haryana have been issued with red and orange weather warnings," he continued. He also stated that the heatwave would continue today and tomorrow, but will progressively reduce beginning on May 16.

The IMD DG predicts a western disturbance in northwest India on the night of May 15. "Thunderstorms are forecast in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the neighbouring plains of north India. Following that, temperatures will drop and the heatwave will end," he added.

A heatwave is proclaimed when a region has a maximum temperature of 45 degrees Celsius based on absolute recorded temperatures. A severe heatwave is called when the maximum temperature exceeds 47 degrees Celsius.

Earlier on May 1, the Union Health Ministry issued an advise to the States and Union Territories encouraging them to circulate the guideline document 'National Action Plan on Heat-Related Illnesses' to all districts in order to effectively handle heat-related concerns amid rising temperatures.

