PM Narendra Modi marked 25 continuous years as head of government at the 'Seva Jyoti' program in New Delhi. He credited citizens' unwavering support for his long political journey and expressed gratitude to the people and his NDA colleagues.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 'Seva Jyoti' program held at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in the national capital to mark the completion of his 25 years of continuous service as the head of government. Attributing his entire political journey to the unwavering faith and support of the citizens, the Prime Minister bowed in reverence to the people of the country and expressed gratitude to his colleagues across the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). "This is the result of the continuous blessings of the people—Janardan. I express my gratitude to all political colleagues of the BJP, NDA, and all those who hold immense reverence for democracy. I bow my head in obeisance at the feet of the nation's people," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering.

PM Modi Reflects on 25-Year Journey

Reflecting on his journey that began in Gujarat over two decades ago, PM Modi recalled taking the oath of office for the first time without having previously held an elected post. "I express my gratitude to all of you and to all my fellow countrymen. When I took the oath as the Chief Minister of Gujarat on 7 October 2001, I never imagined that this milestone would also come. Today, I have completed 25 years of continuously serving as Head of the Government," the Prime Minister remarked.

Reiterating that public trust has been the guiding force of his governance model, he said: "Wherever I am today, whatever position I hold, the greatest contribution belongs to the people. The trust of millions of Indians and the hard work of countless party workers have always been my greatest strength.."

'Seva Jyoti' Program Celebrates Milestone

The 'Seva Jyoti' program brought together party workers, leaders, and dignitaries to celebrate the Prime Minister's uninterrupted tenure in constitutional governance—spanning multiple consecutive terms as Chief Minister of Gujarat followed by three terms as Prime Minister of India since 2014. (ANI)