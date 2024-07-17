Setback for Ajit Pawar: 4 top leaders quit after major poll debacle, likely to join Sharad Pawar's camp

Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) faction suffered a blow as four top leaders resigned in Pimpri-Chinchwad, Maharashtra, after a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections. They are likely to join Sharad Pawar's NCP faction, which performed better in the elections, winning eight seats compared to Ajit Pawar's one seat.

Mumbai: In a significant setback for the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra's Pimpri Chinchwad, four prominent leaders have tendered their resignations, following a disappointing performance in the recent Lok Sabha polls. The departing leaders are expected to defect to the faction led by Sharad Pawar soon.

Ajit Pawar has received resignation letters from several key figures in the Pimpri-Chinchwad branch of the NCP, including Ajit Gavhane, the unit's chief, as well as prominent members Yash Sane, Rahul Bhosale, and Pankaj Bhalekar, who previously held positions as student wing leader and corporators, respectively.

Sharad Pawar previously stated that his party would not accept individuals seeking to undermine its strength, but he would welcome leaders who would not compromise the party's reputation or integrity.

The Pawar family's political dynasty was divided in 2023 when Ajit Pawar defied his uncle, Sharad Pawar, the founder of the NCP, leading to a split in the party. While Sharad Pawar remained in the opposition, Ajit Pawar aligned himself with the ruling Mahayuti government, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and was appointed Deputy Chief Minister as a result.

In the recent Lok Sabha elections, Ajit Pawar's faction, as part of the BJP-led NDA, suffered a significant defeat, securing only one seat in Raigad, whereas Sharad Pawar's party won eight seats.

