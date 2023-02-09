Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Serum Institute's vaccine against cervical cancer to be available soon

    The Serum Institute's made-in-India vaccine against cervical cancer, CERVAVAC, will be available in the market this month at an MRP of Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses. India is home to about 16 per cent of the world's women, but it accounts for about a quarter of all cervical cancer incidences and nearly a third of global cervical cancer deaths. 

    Serum Institute vaccine against cervical cancer to be available for public in February may cost Rs 2000 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 9, 2023, 7:32 PM IST

    The CERVAVAC cervical cancer vaccine, produced in India by The Serum Institute, will be on sale this month for Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, according to official sources on Thursday.
    On January 24, the first domestic human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination was introduced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of the CEO and Director of Government and Regulatory Affairs of the Serum Institute of India (SII), Adar Poonawalla. 

    Singh has reportedly sent a letter to the Union Health Ministry stating that the cost of its HPV vaccine for the private market will be Rs 2,000 per vial of two doses, which is significantly less than the cost of other HPV vaccinations already on the market.

    Also Read | Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022, reveals govt data

    With hospitals, doctors and associations approaching the firm seeking its HPV vaccine, the Serum Institute is ready to roll out CERVAVAC in the private market from this month.

    According to data gained, Singh also stated in his letter that SII will offer their HPV vaccination at a very low cost whenever the Health Ministry purchases it. For HPV vaccinations right now, the nation is totally dependent on foreign producers.

    Only one HPV vaccination is now offered in the private market in a single-dose pre-filled syringe form, and it costs Rs 10,850. That vaccine is Gardasil, made by American multinational Merck.

    Also Read | Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    The national immunisation programme for females ages 9 to 14 will include the HPV vaccine against cervical cancer in June, and the Union Health Ministry expects to launch a global tender for it in April.

    India is home to around 16% of all women worldwide, yet it has a quarter of all cervical cancer cases and close to a third of all cervical cancer fatalities. According to authorities, Indian women have a 1.6% lifetime cumulative chance of having cervical cancer and a 1% lifetime cumulative risk of dying from the disease. According to some recent estimates, in India each year, 35,000 women pass away from cervical cancer and close to 80,000 get the disease.

    Also Read | Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated Feb 9, 2023, 7:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Over 2 25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022 reveals govt data gcw

    Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022, reveals govt data

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark gcw

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL mothers, jobs for every home - adt

    Meghalaya Election 2023: Congress manifesto promises Rs 3,000 monthly to single BPL moms, jobs for every home

    Why not use Nehru surname PM Modi takes dig at Gandhis in Parliament gcw

    'Why not use Nehru surname...' PM Modi takes dig at Gandhis in Parliament

    Pain is visible: PM Modi slams Kharge over his comments regarding state visit - adt

    'Pain is visible': PM Modi slams Kharge over his comments regarding state visit

    Recent Stories

    Shahid Kapoor Farzi to Ajith Thunivu to Penn Badgley YOU and many more to watch this weekend RBA

    Shahid Kapoor's Farzi to Ajith's Thunivu to Penn Badgley’s YOU and many more to watch this weekend

    Over 2 25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022 reveals govt data gcw

    Over 2.25 lakh people gave up Indian citizenship in 2022, reveals govt data

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 Sub Inspector positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary details - adt

    Assam Police recruitment 2023: Apply for 58 SI positions in Commando Battalion, APRO; check age limit, salary

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark gcw

    Hyderabad woman loses vision after spending hours on smartphone in dark

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH this for answer RBA

    Amrapali Dubey SEXY video: Why Bhojpuri actress, Nirahua's song 'Katore Katore' is going viral? WATCH here

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon