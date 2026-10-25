Senior Khairatabad leader Zibran Shareef joins BRS as KTR intensifies attacks on the Congress government, expressing confidence in KCR returning as CM in 2028 to restore Telangana's status as the number one state.

BRS Strengthens Base With New Joinings

Senior leader from Khairatabad, Zibran Shareef, joined the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) in the presence of the party's working president KT Rama Rao, in Hyderabad, Telangana. On the occasion, according to a party statement on X, KTR attacked the ruling Congress government, saying “Telangana has turned into an ATM for Rahul Gandhi.” “Rahul Gandhi, who made 420 promises, is now showing his true face to the people… even after a thousand days, which of those promises has been implemented? Rahul Gandhi, who travels across the country, can’t seem to find his way to Telangana,” he added.

He also exuded confidence in BRS victory in the 2028 Telangana Assembly elections, stating that party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao will become the Chief Minister again. He said, “In 2028, KCR will become Chief Minister again. We will restore Telangana to its position as the number one state.” KTR also said, “With Zibran Shareef's joining, BRS gains even more strength.” He added, “BRS will stand as the force fighting for people's issues and protecting Telangana's interests. In a year and a half from now, the BRS government will return to power.”

Context of Political Developments

Meanwhile, the Khairatabad seat was declared vacant in September after Danam Nagender was disqualified as an MLA. Nagender had defected to Congress in 2024. Earlier today, in a significant political development, senior Congress leader from Adilabad district and former NSUI president Bhargav Deshpande joined the BRS in the presence of party working president KT Rama Rao (KTR). The joining programme was held at KTR’s residence in Hyderabad, where he welcomed Deshpande into the party by draping a pink scarf around his shoulders. The event was attended by former minister and MLA Vemula Prashanth Reddy, former minister Jogu Ramanna, MLC Pochampally Srinivas Reddy, MLAs Kova Laxmi and Anil Jadhav, former MLA Balka Suman, Khanapur constituency in-charge Johnson Naik, and other party leaders. The developments come ahead of the Telangana Graduate MLC elections scheduled to be held in March 2027.