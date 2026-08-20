Tripura CM Manik Saha praised senior citizens as bearers of experience and tradition at a felicitation event in Agartala. He urged society to value the elderly and highlighted health schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the state's Jan Arogya Yojana.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, while addressing an inaugural function, said that senior citizens are the living bearers of experience, tradition and values, and their contribution is an invaluable asset to the new generation.

Addressing the inaugural function of a senior citizens' felicitation programme at Aurobindo Club, Kasharipatty, Agartala, Saha said the initiative will send a message to society and encourage other social organisations in Tripura to undertake similar programmes. The programme was organised on the occasion of the country's 80th Independence Day and the foundation day of the Aurobindo Club.

"Senior citizens are the living bearers of true experience, tradition and values, and their long life experience and contribution are an invaluable asset for the new generation," Saha said.

"The Aurobindo Club conducts various social activities, including blood donation and clothing donation," he said.

'Elderly Should Not Be Considered a Burden'

The Chief Minister urged that such activities should begin from every home and stressed the need to ensure that elderly people are not considered a burden or treated with indifference.

"With time, everyone will get old. The Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given special importance to preserving our old traditions. We have to capitalise on that and move forward, so that the elderly are not considered a burden and are not kept indifferent," he said.

Government Health Initiatives

He added further that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched Ayushman Bharat Jan Arogya Yojana for citizens above 70, under which medical services of up to Rs 5 lakh will be available. Whereas, the state government has launched the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana.

He stressed the importance of maintaining relationships with people and urged everyone to contribute to society and stand by others when they are in need.

Preserving Culture and Ensuring Development

Saha also said India has retained its culture and civilisation despite attacks by foreign powers, including the Mughals and the British. He said people belonging to different religions and castes remain united and added that the Tripura government has been giving special emphasis to preserving old traditions since 2018.

"The government is working transparently for people's welfare and development. Plans are being implemented for the development of Agartala city," he said. He added that arrangements are being made to use pumps to quickly discharge rainwater accumulated in the city into the river, and efforts are being made to speed up the process.

Meanwhile, Mayor and MLA of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumdar, Chairman of the Central Zone of the Municipal Corporation Ratna Dutta, social worker Shyamal Kumar Deb, officials of the Aurobindo Club and other prominent persons were present at the event.