    'Send Supriya Sule to Gaza': Assam CM Himanta Sarma counters Sharad Pawar's attack on PM Modi (WATCH)

    The political dispute ignited after Sharad Pawar criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi for expressing solidarity with Israel, emphasizing that it was regrettable that the Prime Minister overlooked the real issue, considering that previous Indian Prime Ministers had consistently supported Palestine.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Amid the ongoing political controversy surrounding Sharad Pawar's remarks on the Israel-Hamas conflict, Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has taken a dig at the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Sarma commented that it appears as if Sharad Pawar might send his daughter, Supriya Sule, to Gaza to support the militant group Hamas.

    'Egypt has agreed to open Rafah crossing to allow aid trucks into Gaza': US President Joe Biden

    Pawar's statement highlighted the Israel-Palestine conflict, emphasizing that Israel had encroached upon Palestinian land. These comments were made during an address to a gathering of party workers in Mumbai.

    Union Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his disapproval of Pawar's statements, underscoring the need to condemn terrorism on a global scale. He pointed out that Pawar held significant government positions during periods of critical security incidents and criticized what he considered a casual perspective on terrorism issues.

    On October 7, PM Modi had expressed solidarity with Israel following rocket attacks by Hamas militants. He stated that India's thoughts and prayers were with the innocent victims and their families.

    Former PM Nawaz Sharif seeks protective bail ahead of his return to Pakistan after 4 years; check details

    As of the 13th day of the Israel-Hamas conflict, Tel Aviv had positioned its forces along the Gaza border, conducting drills in preparation for a potential ground invasion to combat Hamas militants. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 4,000 casualties since its onset on October 7th, including approximately 1,400 Israelis and 2,750 Palestinians.

