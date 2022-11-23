Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Satyendar Jain enjoys 'sumptuous meal' behind bars, Tihar Jail sources say he has gained 8kg

    Days after releasing a video of AAP’s Satyendar Jain getting a massage in Tihar jail, the BJP shared a video of Jain enjoying a sumptuous meal inside the cell. Tihar Jail sources said that Satyendar Jain has gained 8 kgs of weight while being in jail, contrary to his lawyer's claims of him having lost 28 kgs.

    Gargi Chaudhry
    First Published Nov 23, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

    The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) posted a video of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain having a sumptuous lunch inside the cell on Wednesday, only days after the release of a video showing Jain receiving a massage in a Tihar prison cell.

    Shehzad Poonawalla, the national spokesperson for the BJP, posted a video showing the imprisoned minister eating anything he wanted in Tihar prison.

    Taking to Twitter, he wrote: "One more video from media! After taking maalish from rapist & calling him PHYSIO therapist, Satyendra Jain can be seen enjoying sumptuous meal! Attendants serve him food as if he is in a resort on vacation! Kejriwal ji ensured that Hawalabaaz gets VVIP maza not saza!"

    Jain can be seen in the video starting an elaborate lunch with appetisers before going on to salads and other delectable and nourishing foods. The man in the video is always at his disposal, whether it's delivering him food or maintaining a trash can close to his chair. In his chamber, packaged water bottles are also visible.

    Satyendar Jain, a minister for the Aam Aadmi Party, was seen in an old video being massaged in a cell in Tihar Jail, which the BJP released on Saturday and caused a controversy. This comes after Ajit Kumar, the Superintendent of Tihar Jail, was suspended for allegedly giving Jain special treatment.

    Last Updated Nov 23, 2022, 10:05 AM IST
