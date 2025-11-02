The first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 concluded in New Delhi, uniting over 45,000 participants. The event was a tribute to PVC recipient Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon and aimed to promote fitness and national pride.

The first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) concluded Sunday on a spectacular note, bringing together over 45,000 participants from 46 Air Force Stations across the country in a grand celebration of fitness, valour, and national pride.

In a post shared on X, the Ministry of Defence, Government of India said, "The first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) concluded on a spectacular note, uniting over 45,000 participants from 46 Air Force Stations in a celebration of fitness, valour & national pride. A proud tribute to PVC Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, symbolising the indomitable spirit of the Indian Air Force."

Inaugural Edition Flagged Off in New Delhi

Earlier today, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh flagged off the first edition of the Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025, featuring a half-marathon, 10-km, and a 5-km run, from Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital. The event, organised by the Indian Air Force (IAF), aimed to celebrate the force's valour and promote the spirit of fitness and unity among citizens.

An Annual Tribute to Heroes

Speaking at the event, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh expressed gratitude to all participants and supporters of the initiative. He said the marathon is a tribute to the nation's heroes and will be held annually to inspire future generations.

"Thank you all of you for supporting this marathon run in tribute to Param Vir Chakra, Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon. He is our icon and we are going to organise this marathon every year," Air Chief Marshal AP Singh said.

Overwhelming Response and Fit India Push

Air Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari thanked the organisers of the Sekhon IAF Marathon, noting the overwhelming response received by the event. He also emphasised the Fit India initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We received a very overwhelming response in the 1st edition of Sekhon IAF Marathon 2025...I am thankful to all the organisers, Air Force...As PM Modi says, Fit India is very important and this is a major step towards Fit India," Aur Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari said.

Celebrity Attendance

Other celebrities, including actors Archana Puran Singh, Huma Qureshi, Shefali Shah, and Sunil Grover, were also present during the event.

Honouring a National Hero

The Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon (SIM 2025) pays tribute to the courage and sacrifice of Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, who displayed exceptional bravery during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. The event celebrates the valour, discipline, and spirit of the Indian Air Force while promoting fitness and unity across the nation. (ANI)