Delhi Police has ramped up security at Ramlila Maidan with CCTV and CAPF deployment to prevent disruptions during the INDIA bloc rally, which expects a turnout of 10 lakh people to protest against the electoral roll revision.

Security Measures for INDIA Bloc Rally

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Delhi Police is keeping a close watch on potential attempts by "nefarious elements" to disrupt the INDIA bloc rally scheduled to be held at Ramlila Maidan on November 1, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Rohit Rajbir said on Friday. He added that extensive security and surveillance arrangements have been put in place.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, DCP (Central) Rajbir said that additional police personnel, local police teams and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) would be deployed to ensure security during the rally. "We've put in extensive police personnel and camera coverage arrangements for the rally. We have our local police also stationed here. We'll also get the help of Central Armed Police Forces, which will be coming in to assist us during this arrangement. We are putting in around 200 to 250 CCTV cameras also, so that the whole area is covered and we can keep a check," he said.

Coordination and Historical Context

He further said that Delhi Police was in continuous coordination with the rally organisers and that Ramlila Maidan had previously hosted several political gatherings. "We are in continuous touch with the organisers. This is not the first time that a political rally is happening here. Ramlila Maidan is generally known for holding political rallies. We've had three or four political rallies this year itself. Those have been organised by different political parties," Rajbir said.

Preventing Potential Disruptions

Highlighting the security concerns, the DCP said the police were particularly alert to any elements that could attempt to disturb the gathering. "The sensitivity is enhanced in a way that we have to keep a check on some nefarious elements who may try to disrupt the whole rally. That is one angle that the police are working on," he said. The official added that the rally would take place between 10 am and 5 pm. "The timings of the rally are going to be from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM".

Rally Objectives and Expected Participation

Meanwhile, Delhi police have placed several CCTV cameras and also a face recognition system for the 1st November Congress rally. The INDIA bloc is organising the rally against the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, with opposition parties demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Several opposition parties have extended support to the November 1 gathering, with party workers and leaders from different states expected to participate.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren left Ranchi for Delhi earlier on Thursday to attend the rally. Senior Congress leaders and legislators from Chhattisgarh have also confirmed their participation in the 'Chalo Dilli Ramlila March'. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) chief Thirumavalavan has also extended support to the rally, stating that party workers from at least five southern states would participate. The rally is expected to draw a large gathering, with an estimated 10 lakh people expected to assemble at Ramlila Maidan.

Concerns Over Traffic and Logistics

Meanwhile, the proposed rally has raised concerns among traders in the national capital. The Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI) has warned of a possible economic impact during the peak festive shopping period, claiming that the expected gathering of 10 lakh people and 15,000 to 20,000 vehicles could cause severe traffic disruption across 20 historic markets in Central Delhi.

Separately, the proposed mock public impeachment programme against CEC Gyanesh Kumar has been postponed due to rain. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told reporters that the decision was taken by consensus, keeping in mind the discomfort senior leaders could face while sitting in the rain. (ANI)

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