Authorities are investigating a hijack threat note found on an Air India flight in Kolkata. BJP leader Samik Bhattacharya assured the public that internal security remains a priority as agencies follow established safety protocols.

Hijack Threat Reported at Kolkata Airport

West Bengal BJP president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday asserted that the country's internal security would not be compromised under any circumstances after a hijack threat note was found inside the washroom of a Mumbai-bound Air India flight at Kolkata airport. Speaking to ANI, Bhattacharya said the government had taken the matter seriously and that security agencies were monitoring the situation.

"The law and order situation in West Bengal has improved. It has changed over the last six months. The internal security of this country cannot and will not be compromised under any circumstances. We are monitoring the situation; the government has given it serious consideration. Legal action is currently underway, and the airports are secure," he said.

Border Security and Official Response

Referring to border security, the BJP leader acknowledged that the state had not been able to seal the border completely but said the state government and the Centre were taking proactive measures. "While we have not been able to seal the border completely, our CM Suvendu Adhikari is working with a 'zero-tolerance' policy, and the Union Home Minister is also taking proactive measures," Bhattacharya added.

Details of the Security Incident

According to a press note issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI), a hijack note was found by the cabin crew inside the lavatory of Air India flight AI 2772, an A320 aircraft bearing registration number VT-TNH, operating on the Kolkata-Mumbai sector. The note was discovered at 10:37 am on Wednesday at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

The AAI said necessary checks were underway by the concerned agencies in accordance with established protocols. Following the discovery, the aircraft was moved to an isolation bay as a precautionary measure, and security agencies initiated checks under established standard operating procedures. Further details regarding the threat and the outcome of the security checks are awaited.

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