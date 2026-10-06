Security has been tightened outside the ECI headquarters in Delhi for a planned protest march by INDIA bloc MPs. The march is against CEC Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. The BJD will join, but AAP will not.

Security has been tightened outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters in the national capital ahead of a planned protest march by INDIA bloc MPs on Tuesday. Delhi Police personnel stand guard behind barricades outside the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters.

The opposition parliamentarians are scheduled to march from Parliament's Makar Dwar to the ECI office over matters concerning Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Opposition leaders and MPs are also set to march towards Nirvachan Sadan, the headquarters of the Election Commission of India (ECI), as part of their ongoing protest over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process and their demand for the sacking of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

'Save Democracy' Campaign

The march comes amid the Opposition's sustained campaign against alleged discrepancies in electoral rolls and its demand for greater transparency from the poll panel. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties are expected to participate in the march and raise their concerns before the Election Commission (EC).

The protest is part of a broader "Save Democracy campaign announced by the Opposition, under which its leaders have been holding demonstrations and public programmes against the EC.

The march to Nirvachan Sadan is expected to further intensify the political confrontation between the Opposition and the poll panel over electoral roll-related issues.

Security Measures Stepped Up

Security arrangements have also been stepped up around Vijay Chowk, with Delhi Police setting up multiple layers of barricades to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward Incidents.

Heavy presence of RAF (Rapid Action Force) personnel around Akashvani, ahead of INDIA bloc MPs' march to the Election Commission office today amid the CEC Gyanesh Kumar matter.

Party Participation and Statements

BJD to Join Protest

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) also announced that its members will participate in the opposition parties' protest march today over the alleged arbitrary actions of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and the deletion of the names of more than 13 crore voters across the country.

As directed by BJD Supremo and Leader of the Opposition, Naveen Patnaik, the party's Members of Parliament will participate in the protest march.

BJD Parliamentary Party Leader in the Rajya Sabha, Manas Mangaraj, informed the media about the party's decision.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said MPs of all Opposition parties would march peacefully from Parliament House to the Election Commission at 11 AM, with MPs asked to assemble at Makar Dwar at 10.30 AM. "Till October 8, all INDIA alliance parties will organise pad-yatras at the district level. There will be demonstrations; there will be meetings," he said.

AAP to Skip March

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh said his party would not join the march. "As for tomorrow's protest, it is being organised by the INDIA alliance, and the Aam Aadmi Party is not part of it. However, we are fighting this battle in our own way," he said.

Rahul Gandhi's Allegation

Taking to X, Gandhi said, "It is now established beyond doubt that Gyanesh Kumar changed Form 6 illegally and unilaterally. This is just one more proof of him abusing his position to help the BJP. He and everyone else involved in this criminal assault on our democracy will be held accountable." He shared a picture of an earlier ECI press release to support his allegation. (ANI)