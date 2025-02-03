Security forces recover weapons, ammunition in joint operations across Manipur

In a series of successful joint operations, the Indian Army, along with Assam Rifles, Manipur Police, and other security forces, seized 10 weapons, ammunition, and warlike stores in the districts of Kakching, Kangpokpi, Churachandpur, and Thoubal in Manipur.

According to a release, on January 26, acting on specific intelligence, the Assam Rifles in coordination with Manipur Police launched a joint operation in General Area Nepali Basti, Veitum Khullen - Khoken village Road in Kangpokpi district and recovered one 5.56 mm rifle, one 7.62 mm rifle, one .303 sniper rifle (modified), one .22 pistol, one single barrel rifle, two improvised mortars, grenades, ammunition and war like stores.

Similarly, on January 26, based on specific inputs, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Manipur Police successfully apprehended a cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (Taibanganba) in the General Area of Waithou, Thoubal district and recovered ammunition.

The release mentioned that in Churachandpur district acting on specific intelligence, the Indian Army, in coordination with CRPF and Manipur Police launched a joint operation on the road between Loilamkot and Nalon villages (4 Km South East of Nalon) on January 28 and recovered six Long Rg Rockets (5-6 feet long) along with one launcher stand, one country made mortar (Pompei), ammunition and war like stores.

In a follow-up operation, on the early hours of January 30, Assam Rifles and Manipur Police launched an operation in the general area of Chairel Khunou, Kakching district, and recovered one 9mm rifle, a 9mm pistol, two grenades, ammunition, and war like stores.

"The apprehended individuals, recovered weapons and other items recovered in the operations have been handed over to Manipur Police," the release said.

The successful recovery of these warlike stores highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment to ensuring the security and safety of the region.

