Security forces neutralized LeT commander Lateef Bhat in Kulgam, J&K. BJP praised the forces' restraint, while the opposition questioned the security situation, despite claims of near-zero local terrorist recruitment in the region.

Security Forces Eliminate LeT Commander Lateef Bhat in Kulgam Ops

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ravinder Raina lauded security forces on Wednesday for eliminating high-ranking Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Lateef Bhat during an encounter in Kashmir's Kulgam district, highlighting the tactical restraint shown by the Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force during the operation.

Detailing the engagement where the cornered commander took refuge inside a religious structure, Raina praised the joint operations of the military, local police, and central forces for prioritising community sensitivities while neutralising a high-value target carrying a bounty worth lakhs of rupees. "Our jawans have achieved a major success by eliminating the dreaded LeT terrorist Lateef Bhat, who carried a reward of lakhs of rupees. Security forces gave him every opportunity to surrender and even called his family, yet he hid inside a mosque," Raina told ANI.

Raina further emphasised that the operating units maintained strict discipline throughout the standoff, ensuring that security personnel avoided damaging the premises until the militant attempted to break out. He said, "Our Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans upheld complete respect for the mosque; not a single bullet hit its walls and neutralised him only when he tried to flee."

The successful counter-insurgency operation, however, drew political counter-attacks from the opposition regarding the central government's security claims in the Union Territory. Weighing in on the incident, Congress leader Pawan Khera questioned the narrative of absolute normalcy following the August 2019 constitutional reorganisation, pointing to recurring security challenges in the region.

On Wednesday, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat announced that local terrorist recruitment across the Union Territory has been brought down to "nearly zero" over the past two years, following the neutralisation of LeT commander Bhat.