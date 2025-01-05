Delhi Fog ALERT LATEST update: Met office issues yellow alert; visibility to reduce; Check HERE

Dense fog has significantly reduced visibility in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, causing major disruptions

Delhi: Severe cold weather is significantly impacting life in North India. A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi, the national capital, due to heavy fog. Air and rail traffic were affected by the heavy fog yesterday. The situation became extremely difficult as visibility dropped to zero in many places. Visibility was reduced to zero in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh

30 flights were canceled at Delhi Airport on Saturday alone. 15 flights scheduled to land in Delhi were diverted. More than 150 flights were delayed. Fog also affected services at Amritsar and Guwahati airports. Several trains are also running late. Air pollution is also severe in Delhi. The average recorded on the air pollution index yesterday was 385

Meanwhile, four soldiers died when an army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge due to heavy snowfall and fog in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven people lost their lives in two accidents in Haryana and Punjab due to reduced visibility caused by fog. Heavy snowfall is occurring in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The temperature in these areas ranges from -3 to -6 degrees Celsius. Authorities have warned tourists visiting Jammu and Himachal to see the snowfall to exercise caution. A cold wave warning has been issued for Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir from January 4. Although there has been no significant drop in temperature, the Meteorological Department has warned that fog will continue in Delhi and neighboring states until January 10