Delhi Fog ALERT LATEST update: Met office issues yellow alert; visibility to reduce; Check HERE

Dense fog has significantly reduced visibility in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh, causing major disruptions

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 5, 2025, 7:15 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 5, 2025, 7:15 AM IST

Delhi: Severe cold weather is significantly impacting life in North India. A yellow alert has been issued in Delhi, the national capital, due to heavy fog. Air and rail traffic were affected by the heavy fog yesterday. The situation became extremely difficult as visibility dropped to zero in many places. Visibility was reduced to zero in Delhi, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh

article_image2

30 flights were canceled at Delhi Airport on Saturday alone. 15 flights scheduled to land in Delhi were diverted. More than 150 flights were delayed. Fog also affected services at Amritsar and Guwahati airports. Several trains are also running late. Air pollution is also severe in Delhi. The average recorded on the air pollution index yesterday was 385

article_image3

Meanwhile, four soldiers died when an army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge due to heavy snowfall and fog in Jammu and Kashmir. Seven people lost their lives in two accidents in Haryana and Punjab due to reduced visibility caused by fog. Heavy snowfall is occurring in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir. The temperature in these areas ranges from -3 to -6 degrees Celsius. Authorities have warned tourists visiting Jammu and Himachal to see the snowfall to exercise caution. A cold wave warning has been issued for Himachal and Jammu and Kashmir from January 4. Although there has been no significant drop in temperature, the Meteorological Department has warned that fog will continue in Delhi and neighboring states until January 10

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected check details gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH) vkp

Caught on camera: Mumbai businessman, key witness in criminal case, shot dead by unknown assailant (WATCH)

CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport snt

Gujarat: CISF jawan shoots himself dead with his service weapon at Surat International Airport

Took jewellery sent back to India Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call snt

'Took jewellery, sent back to India': Mumbai woman accuses NRI husband of giving 'triple talaq' via video call

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH) snt

Amit Shah slams Kejriwal for building 'Sheesh Mahal', prioritizing luxury over public infrastructure (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress ATG

Deepika Padukone birthday: Check Fitness routine, diet of actress

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN for THESE places; Check HERE ATG

Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Met office predicts RAIN for THESE places; Check HERE

Weather LATEST update: Met office predicted HEAVY snowfall in THESE cities; Check here ATG

Weather LATEST update: Met office predicted HEAVY snowfall in THESE cities; Check here

Bengaluru Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected check details gcw

Bengaluru, Karnataka weather update: Temperatures to dip amid cold wave, heavy fog expected | Check details

Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress NTI

Deepika Padukone Net Worth: Know assets, income and more of actress

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon