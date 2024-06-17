Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir

    According to reports, the operation, carried out collaboratively by the Army's 30RR unit and Handwara Police, resulted in the successful arrest of Zakir Hamid Mir, son of Abdul Hamid Mir from Kacrhi village.

    Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Jun 17, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

    In a joint operation, security forces have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from the village of Kacrhi in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested militant, identified as Zakir Hamid Mir, was allegedly involved in target killings in the region.

    According to reports, the operation, carried out collaboratively by the Army's 30RR unit and Handwara Police, resulted in the successful arrest of Zakir Hamid Mir, son of Abdul Hamid Mir from Kacrhi village.

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

    Intelligence reports indicated that Zakir Hamid Mir was in contact with a handler based in Pakistan, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who allegedly directed his activities in the area.

    The arrest was made following specific inputs regarding his role in target killings. During the operation, security forces seized a Chinese pistol and a hand grenade from the militant.

    After the arrest, authorities have initiated an investigation, registering a case under FIR number 124/2024. Efforts are ongoing to gather further information regarding Zakir Hamid Mir's activities and his network.

    Kanchanjunga Express collides with goods train in New Jalpaiguri, 5 dead; visuals surface (WATCH)

    This successful operation highlights the continued efforts of security forces to maintain peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in areas vulnerable to terrorist activities.

    Last Updated Jun 17, 2024, 12:30 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Condolences to those who lost their loved ones...: PM Modi on Kanchanjungha Express accident vkp

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: PM Modi takes stock of situation, offers condolences to victims families

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calls meeting to review Manipur situation; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calls meeting to review Manipur situation; check details

    NCERT removes Babri Masjid references from textbooks, evokes controversy vkp

    NCERT removes Babri Masjid references from textbooks, evokes controversy

    MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims snt

    MHA hands over Reasi terror attack case to NIA after bus tragedy kills 9 pilgrims

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know AJR

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

    Recent Stories

    Cows die in Kollam of Kerala after they were fed Porotta, Jackfruit ATG

    Cows die in Kollam of Kerala after they were fed Porotta, Jackfruit

    'Condolences to those who lost their loved ones...: PM Modi on Kanchanjungha Express accident vkp

    Kanchanjungha Express accident: PM Modi takes stock of situation, offers condolences to victims families

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calls meeting to review Manipur situation; check details AJR

    Union Home Minister Amit Shah for calls meeting to review Manipur situation; check details

    World Cup 2024: Why Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan have been released? RKK

    World Cup 2024: Why Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan have been released?

    NCERT removes Babri Masjid references from textbooks, evokes controversy vkp

    NCERT removes Babri Masjid references from textbooks, evokes controversy

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon