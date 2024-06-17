Security forces arrest Hizbul Mujahideen militant in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir

According to reports, the operation, carried out collaboratively by the Army's 30RR unit and Handwara Police, resulted in the successful arrest of Zakir Hamid Mir, son of Abdul Hamid Mir from Kacrhi village.

In a joint operation, security forces have arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist from the village of Kacrhi in Handwara, Jammu and Kashmir. The arrested militant, identified as Zakir Hamid Mir, was allegedly involved in target killings in the region.

According to reports, the operation, carried out collaboratively by the Army's 30RR unit and Handwara Police, resulted in the successful arrest of Zakir Hamid Mir, son of Abdul Hamid Mir from Kacrhi village.

Intelligence reports indicated that Zakir Hamid Mir was in contact with a handler based in Pakistan, identified as Zahoor Ahmad Mir, who allegedly directed his activities in the area.

The arrest was made following specific inputs regarding his role in target killings. During the operation, security forces seized a Chinese pistol and a hand grenade from the militant.

After the arrest, authorities have initiated an investigation, registering a case under FIR number 124/2024. Efforts are ongoing to gather further information regarding Zakir Hamid Mir's activities and his network.

This successful operation highlights the continued efforts of security forces to maintain peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in areas vulnerable to terrorist activities.

