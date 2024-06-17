Kanchanjungha Express accident: Railways issues helpline numbers, all you need to know

The accident took place when a speeding freight train collided with the stationary Kanchanjungha Express near Rangapani station, shortly after the train had passed Siliguri, en route from New Jalpaiguri (NJP) to Sealdah.

In the wake of the tragic railway accident in West Bengal, the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Sealdah, Eastern Railways, on Monday (June 17) released official helpline numbers for those affected by the incident.

In a statement, the DRM of Sealdah Division announced, "For any enquiry in connection with the rear collision of Train No. 13174 - Sealdah Kanchanjungha Express, helpline numbers at Sealdah are: BSNL No. 033-2350 8794, Railway Auto Phone No. 033-238333826."

The collision resulted in severe damage to three rear coaches and claimed the lives of five passengers, according to police reports. Railway authorities confirmed that the incident took place between Rangapani and Nijbari stations.

Expressing her shock over the tragic incident, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the Kanchanjungha Express had been hit by a goods train, and detailed that teams including the District Magistrate, Superintendent of Police, doctors, ambulances, and disaster response units have been dispatched for rescue and medical assistance. Efforts are underway on a war footing to address the situation and provide aid to the affected passengers.

