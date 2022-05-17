Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids

The CBI raided Karti Chidambaram's homes in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, and Odisha on Tuesday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday searched Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's home and offices over allegations of bribe-taking; in response, now the former Union Minister P Chidambaram questioned the timing of the search.

The CBI raided Karti Chidambaram's homes in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, and Odisha. Officials also paid visits to Karti and P Chidambaram's official residences in Delhi.

The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, "A CBI team searched my Chennai home and my official residence in Delhi this morning. The team showed me an FIR in which I was not named a defendant. Nothing was discovered or seized by the search team. I want to point out that the timing of the search is intriguing."

The CBI is looking into a new case against Karti Chidambaram, who is accused of facilitating visas for Chinese nationals in exchange for a bribe in 2011 when his father was India's Home Minister.

"I've lost count of how many times this has happened. It has to be a record," Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter.

Karti Chidambaram is being investigated in several cases, including one involving Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval for INX Media to receive 305 crores in foreign funds when P Chidambaram was Finance Minister.

The fresh probe is an offshoot of the INX media investigation, claimed the sources.

The agency claims it discovered documents indicating Karti Chidambaram received a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in 2011 to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese nationals for the Talwandi Sabo power project in Punjab.

The power project, for which a Chinese firm was awarded an establishment contract, was reportedly running behind schedule and in desperate need of a workforce, but there was a cap on foreign nationals. So the Chinese company allegedly approached Karti for assistance.

