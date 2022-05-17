Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids

    The CBI raided Karti Chidambaram's homes in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, and Odisha on Tuesday. 
     

    Search timing is interesting: P Chidambaram over CBI raids - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published May 17, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    The Central Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday searched Congress MP Karti Chidambaram's home and offices over allegations of bribe-taking; in response, now the former Union Minister P Chidambaram questioned the timing of the search. 

    The CBI raided Karti Chidambaram's homes in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Punjab, Karnataka, and Odisha. Officials also paid visits to Karti and P Chidambaram's official residences in Delhi.

    Also Read: Karti Chidambaram under CBI lens over alleged illegal gratification

    The Rajya Sabha MP tweeted, "A CBI team searched my Chennai home and my official residence in Delhi this morning. The team showed me an FIR in which I was not named a defendant. Nothing was discovered or seized by the search team. I want to point out that the timing of the search is intriguing." 

    The CBI is looking into a new case against Karti Chidambaram, who is accused of facilitating visas for Chinese nationals in exchange for a bribe in 2011 when his father was India's Home Minister.

    Also Read: 'Law Minister has no authority': Chidambaram slams Rijiju over his Lakshman Rekha comment

    "I've lost count of how many times this has happened. It has to be a record," Karti Chidambaram took to Twitter.

     

    Karti Chidambaram is being investigated in several cases, including one involving Foreign Investment Promotion Board approval for INX Media to receive 305 crores in foreign funds when P Chidambaram was Finance Minister.

    The fresh probe is an offshoot of the INX media investigation, claimed the sources. 

    The agency claims it discovered documents indicating Karti Chidambaram received a bribe of Rs 50 lakh in 2011 to facilitate the visa of 250 Chinese nationals for the Talwandi Sabo power project in Punjab.

    Also Read: Goa Election 2022: 'Anyone who has defected from Congress, won't be reinstated,' says Chidambaram

    The power project, for which a Chinese firm was awarded an establishment contract, was reportedly running behind schedule and in desperate need of a workforce, but there was a cap on foreign nationals. So the Chinese company allegedly approached Karti for assistance.
     

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Government pulls up Infosys again over GSTN portal glitch

    Government pulls up Infosys again over GSTN portal glitch

    Gyanvapi Mosque case: Survey report not complete, officials request more time - adt

    Gyanvapi Mosque case: Survey report not complete, officials request more time

    Jharkhand panchayat chunav results 2022 counting of votes begin see who is the winner

    Jharkhand Panchayat Chunav Results 2022: Votes being counted, see who's the winner

    Bengaluru to receive rainfall for next four days orange alert issued in IT capital gcw

    Bengaluru to receive rainfall for another four days, orange alert issued in IT capital

    Assam Rain Flood Update Toll Devastation IMD Forecast

    Assam floods: 5 dead, 2 lakh people affected across 20 districts

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal Twitter deal cant move forward until gcw

    Elon Musk to Parag Agrawal: Twitter deal can't move forward until...

    Who was Chethana Raj Actress went for fat-free plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru RBA

    Who was Chethana Raj? Actress went for ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru

    WATCH Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit-ayh

    WATCH: Virat Kohli performs intense weightlifting workout to remain physically fit

    football Blackpool's Jake Daniels, lauded for coming out as gay, has a message for Premier League players snt

    Blackpool's Jake Daniels, lauded for coming out as gay, has a message for Premier League players

    Apple releases iOS 15 5 for iPhone users Know how to update what are new improvements gcw

    Apple releases iOS 15.5 for iPhone users: Know how to update, what are new improvements

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon