Sculptor Arun Yogiraj arrives in Ayodhya, calls himself 'luckiest' ahead of Ram Mandir consecration

The 'pran pratishtha' will draw participants from diverse backgrounds, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, and eminent personalities.

Renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj, the artist behind the creation of the Ram Lalla idol, arrived in Ayodhya for the momentous consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Ram Mandir. As the city buzzes with anticipation, Yogiraj expressed profound gratitude, considering himself the "luckiest person on earth" at this juncture. Reflecting on the blessings from his ancestors, family, and Lord Ram Lalla, he shared the surreal feeling of being in a dream world.

The 'pran pratishtha' will draw participants from diverse backgrounds, including representatives of major spiritual and religious sects, tribal communities, and eminent personalities. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to preside over the grand ceremony, which will be orchestrated by a team of priests led by Lakshmikant Dixit.

'Ram Siya Ram': Renowned singers enchant with divine bhajans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

Last week, the idol of Lord Ram, standing 51 inches tall and depicting the divine figure as a five-year-old child on a lotus crafted from the same stone, was reverently placed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ayodhya temple. Covered with a veil during the placement ceremony, the first glimpse of the idol was unveiled.

Arun Yogiraj, a distinguished sculptor from a lineage of five generations of renowned sculptors in Karnataka, embarked on his artistic journey at a young age under the influence of his father, Yogiraj, and grandfather, Basavanna Shilpi, who received patronage from the King of Mysore.

Despite a brief stint in the corporate sector, Yogiraj's unwavering passion for sculpting led him back to his artistic roots in 2008.

Spectacular glimpse of the Ram Mandir from PM Modi's aircraft (WATCH)