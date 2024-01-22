Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Spectacular glimpse of the Ram Mandir from PM Modi's aircraft (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi before landing in Ayodhya captured a spectacular glimpse of the city that shows  Ayodhya City, Saryu River, roads, decorations and the crowd at Ram Temple premises.

    Spectacular glimpse of the Ram Mandir from PM Modi's aircraft (WATCH)
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 11:53 AM IST

    The much-awaited consecration ceremony or the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Lalla will take place today (Jan 22) at Ayodhya Ram Mandir. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached Ayodhya for the Pran Pratishtha event. Just ahead of his landing, PM Modi's aircraft flew over the sky of Ayodhya and a supernatural view of the city of Lord Ram was captured.

    In the video, Ayodhya City, Saryu River, roads, decorations and the crowd of Ayodhya are visible. The video presents a very supernatural scene. Earlier, ISRO had also shared satellite photos of Ayodhya.

    Gathering of celebrities in Ayodhya

    Bollywood celebrities including Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia, Madhuri Dixit and Shriram Nene, Kangana Ranaut, singers Shankar Mahadevan, Anuradha Paudwal and Sonu Nigam have arrived for the Ram Mandir inauguration ceremony.

    UP CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the guests. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat has reached Ram temple. 

    Industrialist Anil Ambani has reached Ram temple to attend the consecration ceremony. Former Andhra Pradesh CM and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu has visited Ram temple. Actor Chiranjeevi, who came to Ram temple, said that he is very happy to be here. 

    Among the distinguished guests at the event will be Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat.

    At the time of Aarti at Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Pran Pratishtha day, thirty artists will perform on various Indian musical instruments on the temple premises, while army helicopters will drop flowers on Ayodhya, according to temple authorities.

    Members of every significant spiritual and religious group in the nation will be present at the historic Pran Pratishtha ceremony. Attendees for the ceremony will come from all areas of life, including representatives of several native communities. The prime minister will commemorate the event by speaking to this esteemed group.
     

