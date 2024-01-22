'Ram Siya Ram': Renowned singers enchant with divine bhajans ahead of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha (WATCH)

As the city of Ayodhya prepares for the historic Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony, the contribution of eminent singers like Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan adds a musical tapestry to the sacred proceedings.

The holy city of Ayodhya is abuzz with spiritual fervor and musical resonance as renowned singers from the Indian music industry have gathered to lend their voices to the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha. Among the illustrious artists who have graced the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple with their divine melodies are Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal, Kavita Paudwal, and Shankar Mahadevan.

The soul-stirring bhajan "Ram Siya Ram" resonated through the sacred precincts of Ayodhya as the versatile Sonu Nigam took center stage at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. His rendition of the devotional song not only captivated the audience but also added a celestial touch to the atmosphere, creating a divine connection with Lord Ram.

The mother-daughter duo, Anuradha Paudwal and Kavita Paudwal, graced the Pran Pratishtha ceremony with their enchanting voices. Their performance of Ram bhajans during this sacred event added a unique blend of tradition and devotion. Anuradha Paudwal, a stalwart in the world of devotional music, brought her rich experience and melodious voice to the forefront, creating an atmosphere of serenity and piety.

In another musical extravaganza, the prolific Shankar Mahadevan rendered a soulful Ram bhajan at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple. The celebrated singer, known for his versatility and mastery over various genres, lent his voice to a devotional composition, marking the significance of the occasion. Shankar Mahadevan's performance added a contemporary touch to the age-old traditions, resonating with the diverse audience present.

The participation of these renowned singers in the Pran Pratishtha ceremony exemplifies the confluence of faith and music in the spiritual landscape of Ayodhya. The melodies reverberating within the temple precincts not only pay homage to Lord Ram but also serve as a unifying force that transcends boundaries and brings people together in the spirit of devotion.

