A scuffle broke out between Congress and BJP MLAs in the J&K Assembly after slogans were raised against PM Modi and a BJP MLA called Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu'. The Assembly was briefly adjourned. Separately, JKNC MLAs protested in solidarity with Iran.

A scuffle broke out between Congress MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone and BJP MLA Yudvir Sethi in the J&K Assembly after Congress MLAs raised slogans against PM Modi. BJP MLA called Rahul Gandhi 'Pappu'. Assembly adjourned briefly.

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Leaders React to Assembly Ruckus

Deputy CM Surinder Kumar Choudhary said the conflict should end, welcomed PM Modi's meeting with all Chief Ministers to take their opinions into account, and hoped it would produce positive results. "We want the war to end. The Prime Minister has called a meeting so all Chief Ministers can be taken into confidence. This is a good step and we hope it yields results," he said.

BJP MLA Surjit Singh Slathia said PM Modi's diplomatic strategy has strengthened India, ensured 70 days' gas and petrol supply, and accused some parties of spreading confusion. "As far as saying PM Narendra Modi has surrendered, these people don't even know that today, due to the PM's diplomatic strategy, global economies are in decline. PM has provided gas and petrol for 70 days. Some parties and people want to spread confusion," he said.

JKNC MLAs Protest Over Khamenei's Killing

Earlier today, National Conference (JKNC) MLAs staged a protest inside and outside the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, expressing solidarity with Iran over the killing of former Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. JKNC MLA Tanvir Sadiq said that the party and the J-K government stand in solidarity with Iran over the killing of Ali Khamenei. He said that no country has the right to attack another and urged India's top leadership to condemn the incident, adding that they are supporting the people of Iran.

Speaking to reporters, Sadiq said, "We are standing in solidarity with Iran. The entire National Conference and the entire government of J&K are standing with them. Just like CM Omar Abdullah condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in civil society earlier, similarly today we are all standing here."

He further added, "We understand that the way Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed, the way he was martyred, no country has any right to attack another country. I think the top leadership of this country should condemn this. Today, we are supporting the people of Iran." (ANI)