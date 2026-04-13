A fire broke out on a scrap-laden truck in Karnal, Haryana. The vehicle was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh when it caught fire. Firefighters doused the blaze, and while the cargo was damaged, no loss of life has been reported.

A fire broke out on a scrap-laden truck in Karnal on Monday, prompting fire tenders to rush to the spot and bring the blaze under control.

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According to officials, the vehicle was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh when it suddenly caught fire, resulting in damage to the cargo. However, no loss of life was reported in the incident.

Investigation Launched

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Karnal Highway Police, Darshan Singh, said that an investigation will be conducted to determine the cause of the fire. "An investigation will be conducted. The fire has been brought under control. There is no report of any loss of life. The truck's cargo has been damaged. This truck was travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh. The cause of the fire has not yet been determined," the SHO told ANI.

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze was doused after prompt action by fire tenders deployed at the scene. Further details are awaited.

Similar Incident in Bhiwani

In a similar incident reported in February, a fire broke out in a scrap warehouse near the Bawdi Gate area, Haryana's Bhiwani, where five fire tenders were pressed into service to control the situation.

Firefighter Sanjay Sharma said the incident was reported in the morning, following which five fire tenders were deployed to extinguish the flames. "We received information about the fire incident around 10 AM. A total of 5 fire tender vehicles rushed to the spot to control the fire," he said. (ANI)