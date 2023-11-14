Schools and colleges closed as Tamil Nadu, Puducherry grapple with intense rainfall; check details

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai has highlighted the potential for heavy rain in specific districts, urging residents to remain vigilant. As the weather conditions unfold, authorities are taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of the public.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 13 and 14, anticipating light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Coastal districts of Tamil Nadu are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall, ranging from 115.6 to 204.4 mm.

Responding to the weather advisory, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for educational institutions, including professional colleges, in Mayiladuthurai District on November 14.

The IMD took to social media, specifically X (formerly Twitter), to announce the alert, stating, "Orange Alert! Coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal are expected to experience isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on November 13th and 14th. Stay safe, stay informed."

Nagapattinam faced significant disruptions due to heavy rain, leading to waterlogging and a standstill in the district. The IMD's forecast indicates that heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over districts such as Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tirupattur, Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Chennai, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, and Karaikal area.

