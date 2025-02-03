School in Bareilly held accountable after denying sanitary pad to student during exam

A government school in Bareilly was held accountable for denying a sanitary pad to a Class 11 student during an exam, causing her traumatic experience.

School in Bareilly held accountable after denying sanitary pad to student during exam
Author
Deepu Mohan
Published: Feb 3, 2025, 12:33 PM IST


Meerut: A government school in Bareilly has been held accountable by education authorities for denying a sanitary pad to a Class 11 student during an examination. The incident occurred when the student, who was taking her exam, got her period and requested a sanitary pad. Despite waiting for over an hour outside the exam hall, she was not provided with one.

According to the girl's family, the principal refused to let her enter the exam hall, and she was eventually sent home, bleeding through her clothes. This led to a traumatic experience for the student. Bareilly DIOS Ajit Kumar stated that the school was at fault for not providing the student with basic menstrual hygiene support after issuing an action taken notice to the school management.

The school's acting principal claimed that the student was asked to wait, but she left with her friends before the principal could assist her. However, this explanation has not been accepted by the education authorities, who have taken action against the school.

Earlier, the family has filed a formal complaint with the district inspector of schools (DIOS) and also submitted copies to the women and child welfare department, the state women’s commission, and the Bareilly district magistrate, calling for action against the school.

