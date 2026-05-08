The Supreme Court termed BJP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah's remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi "most unfortunate" and noted his lack of repentance. The court ordered the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute him.

SC slams minister, notes 'no repentance'

The Supreme Court on Friday termed "most unfortunate" the remarks of BJP Minister Kunwar Vijay Shah against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, who had briefed the media about Operation Sindoor against Pakistan and that he has no repentance also. A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi observed that he should have apologised immediately over his remarks referring to Colonel Qureshi as a "sister of terrorists". The observation of the bench came as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said that, in his personal view, Shah wanted to praise the lady, and he had tendered his apology also immediately. He added that what the political leader said was unfortunate. To this, the CJI said, "It was most unfortunate, then he has no repentance."

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The apex court also asked the Madhya Pradesh government to decide on granting sanction to prosecute its minister, saying "enough is enough". The bench refused to hear further submissions on behalf of Shah and the state and asked to comply within four weeks with its January 19 direction, whereby it asked the Madhya Pradesh government to take an appropriate decision regarding the grant of sanction.

Court recalls previous orders

On January 19, the top court had noted that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had completed its probe and submitted its final report, in which it sought the government's sanction to prosecute him after investigating various aspects. However, further proceedings have been stalled as the report awaits mandatory sanction from the state government.

On July 28, 2025, the apex court had slammed Shah for not placing a public apology over his remarks against Colonel Qureshi, saying he was "testing the court's patience". It had ordered the constitution of an SIT of three IPS officers to probe the matter.

Earlier, the top court had granted an interim order on stay on Shah's arrest in the case. The apex court had termed the minister's remarks as "filthy, crass and shameful". (ANI)