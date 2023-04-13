Lalit Modi vs Mukul Rohatgi: How ex-IPL chairman's Instagram post landed him in trouble

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers. It also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendered an apology and stated that in future no such posts be made in future which would be tarnish the image of the Indian judiciary.

The Supreme Court on Thursday (April 13) came down heavily on former IPL Commissioner Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary in a social media post and directed him to tender an unconditional apology.

Observing that Lalit Modi is not above the law and institution, a bench of Justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar said it was not satisfied with the counter affidavit filed by him.

SC slams Lalit Modi over post on judiciary, directs him to tender unconditional apology; check details

The top court directed the ex-IPL commissioner to tender an apology on social media and also in leading national newspapers.

The apex court also directed him to file an affidavit before it tendered an apology and stated that in future no such posts be made in future which would be tantamount, even remotely, tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.

Earlier in January, the ex-IPL Commissioner took to social media to slam Rohatgi and said, "Respected Mr. Rohatgi ji, because I never used you - I did not have your number. I always have respect for you. But you only have disdain. It is my humble humble request to avoid calling me a fugitive ever in your life. You can be a short term lawyer and thus this profession makes you a comedian etc (sic)."

"So If it's at all in your DNA of any humanity to talk with respect. In any proceedings at every party at every gossip session, I hope as I think you to be a decent man to do that. I don't need favors or you to represent me ever. For that, I have the best Harish Salve. If you do decide to not take my advice then - u may not know I Am God's Favorite child. He protects me (sic)," Lalit Modi further wrote.

"As a young fly-by-night lawyer who buys judges, I can buy and sell u million times. Fight for your client as hard as you want but refer to me only as MR MODI. Take this as Very constructive advice. I have no problem with you joking or saying or reporting. You should know your Congress boss could not be brought with full might - You are like an ant to me. Lucky for you I like ants. So I won't crush,"he added.

Days later, Lalit Modi apologised to Mukul Rohatgi in another social media post and said, "On reviewing the post I wrote on my Instagram account. I realised I owed you an apology for something said in anger. I have been deeply frustrated by the tactics by which my mother has sought to bring me and my family to financial grief, by appropriating the assets belonging to the Modi family under the farce of keeping up my father's legacy."

"On reviewing the post I wrote on my Instagram account. I realised I owed you an apology for something said in anger. I have been deeply frustrated by the tactics by which my mother has sought to bring me and my family to financial grief, by appropriating the assets belonging to the Modi family under the farce of keeping up my father's legacy," Modi added.

"I wanted to lodge my protest at your carelessly agreeing to make this false allegation against me. I said things that I should not have- especially the nit about buying and selling judges etc," he said.

