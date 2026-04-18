The Supreme Court declined to hear a plea by Congress MLA Abhay Kumar Mishra challenging a High Court order. The order rejected his plea to dismiss an election petition filed by a BJP candidate over alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases.

The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a plea of a Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh challenging an order of the High Court which dismissed his application seeking rejection of an election petition filed against him. As a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta was not inclined to hear the plea, counsel of Abhay Kumar Mishra, MLA from Semariya assembly constituency, sought to withdraw the plea from the apex court. The bench allowed him to withdraw the plea with liberty to avail remedy available in law.

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Background of the Case

Mishra, in his petition, had challenged a March 20 order of the Jabalpur bench of the High Court. The High Court had declined his application seeking dismissal of the election petition filed against him by Krishna Pati Tripathi, who had contested as a candidate of the BJP in the elections held in November 2023. Tripathi had approached the High Court challenging the election on the grounds, including alleged non-disclosure of nine criminal cases registered against Mishra. However, Mishra had refuted Tripathi's claims, saying there were no pending cases or convictions against him. (ANI)