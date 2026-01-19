The Supreme Court has directed the ECI to display names under the 'logical discrepancies' category in West Bengal's electoral rolls. The TMC hailed the decision, but the opposition BJP said the directions cannot be seen as a win for the ruling party.

SC Directs ECI on Voter List Discrepancies

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court's decision directing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to display the names of the electors falling under the 'logical discrepancies' category in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls in West Bengal.

While the TMC hailed the decision, the Opposition party in West Bengal said that the SC's directions cannot be seen as a win for Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party.

Court's Detailed Instructions

A three-judge bench led by CJI Surya Kant issued directions to the ECI on various pleas alleging procedural illegalities in the SIR exercise in West Bengal. The apex court noted that the ECI has issued notices to certain persons described as falling under the category of 'logical discrepancies'. Thus, with a view to enabling persons included in the category, the Court issued a direction to publish the names of such persons at Gram Panchayat Bhavans, Block Offices, and Ward Offices.

The court asked the state government to provide adequate manpower to the ECI and the State Election Commission to entertain the documents and objections and to adhere to the hearing process for persons likely to be affected. In this regard, directions shall be issued by the ECI/State Government for the deployment of adequate personnel. Persons likely to be affected shall be permitted to submit their documents before the authorised officers. The apex court instructed that an authority letter be issued in this regard. The bench instructed the persons in the category who have not submitted their claims and objections to do so within 10 days.

Governor Welcomes Verdict

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose welcomed the directions, calling corrections essential for a democracy. He said, "We welcome the Supreme Court's verdict. Mid-term corrections, in particular, are essential in an evolving democracy. This can be seen as part of India's evolution to a mature democracy."

TMC Claims Victory, Slams BJP

The Electoral Roll Officers' Network (ERONET) portal had flagged more than 1.2 crore names under the 'logical discrepancy' category, sparking a fresh row over the SIR exercise in the state. TMC National General Secretary and MP, Abhishek Banerjee, termed it a defeat for the BJP, stating that the apex court has accepted the party's demand of publishing the names in the 'logical discrepancies' category.

Addressing a public gathering, he said, "One crore names that were targeted to be struck off have been saved, and the victory belongs to the people of Bengal. Our voting rights were being threatened, but the Supreme Court has given them a firm rebuke. Today BJP and PM Modi have been defeated in court; in the coming days, they will be defeated by votes. This is not Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, or Gujarat. This land has shown the way to the freedom movement and the Renaissance. We never bow our heads to outsiders. The people of Bengal do not know how to sell their spine or live in slavery."

TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar called the decision a "big slap" over the "atrocities" committed by the poll body. "This is a big slap on the atrocities that the ECI was committing on the people of West Bengal at the instructions of the BJP. We welcome the verdict of the Supreme Court and thank the court for its judgment," she said. TMC MP and Senior Advocate Kalyan Banerjee said that the court wants transparency in the SIR exercise and will "interfere" if the process remains opaque.

BJP Responds to TMC's Claims

However, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said the BJP accepts all court decisions, unlike TMC. He said, "This is not a win for them. The SC gave its observation, which is applicable to all, and everyone agrees to it. We respect the courts and democracy. We respect the court orders even if they are in our favour or not; only then will democracy be saved. We are not the Trinamool Congress that abuses the courts, agencies and the Centre."

Political Tensions Escalate, Clashes Reported

Meanwhile, amid the row over the SIR exercise in the state, TMC and BJP supporters clashed outside the Lalbagh SDO Office over Form 7 submission in Murshidabad. The BJP alleged that TMC MLA Asit Majumdar tore Form 7s at the SDO office. "TMC MLA Asit Majumdar marching into the SDO office with goons and ripping up Form 7s is open lawlessness," the BJP said, sharing a video on X.

However, Majumdar refuted the allegations. Speaking to reporters in Hooghly, he said, "This is a lie. Have you seen me tearing it?"

Politics has heated up in West Bengal as the state is scheduled to hold Legislative Assembly elections later this year. While the SIR exercise has become an issue of contention between the two parties, the deadline to file claims and objections (new voter name additions via Form 6, deletions via Form 7, and corrections via Form 8) was extended from January 15 to January 19, giving voters extra time to submit their applications. Hearings on these claims and objections will continue up to February 7, 2026. The Final electoral roll for West Bengal will be published on February 14, 2026. (ANI)

