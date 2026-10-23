SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has challenged Akhilesh Yadav to declare a Muslim CM candidate for 2027, dismissing SP allegations of irregularities in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council elections as excuses for an inevitable defeat.

SBSP Chief Challenges Akhilesh Yadav on Muslim Representation

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) chief and Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar on Friday threw a direct political challenge at Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav, daring him to announce a Muslim as his party’s chief ministerial face for the 2027 Assembly elections if he genuinely cares for the community's welfare.

Rajbhar also dismissed the Samajwadi Party's allegations of administrative pressure in the ongoing Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections, asserting that the opposition is resorting to excuses in the face of certain defeat.

Rajbhar Questions SP's Commitment to Muslims

Speaking to ANI in Ambedkar Nagar, Rajbhar reacted sharply to Akhilesh Yadav’s recent jail meeting with senior SP leader Azam Khan. "Akhilesh Yadav remembered Azam Khan only when elections arrived. For all these years, he never thought of him. Today, Muslims are no longer willing to just spread rugs (dari bichhana) for political parties; they are demanding seats, education, health, employment, and equal rights. If Akhilesh Yadav genuinely has sympathy for Muslims, he should announce right now that if an SP-led government is formed in 2027, a Muslim will be made the Chief Minister," Rajbhar said.

Backing BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde’s recent remarks against the SP's outreach ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, Rajbhar pointed out that Khan stands disqualified from contesting elections. "Vinod Tawde ji is completely right. A person who has been barred by the court for six years cannot even contest an election—how will they make him Home Minister? The Samajwadi Party is misleading people. Instead of false claims, Akhilesh should declare a Muslim face for the top post," he added.

Dismissing MLC Election Allegations

Reacting to Akhilesh Yadav’s allegations that school managements are being pressured in the MLC polls, Rajbhar called it an advance excuse for defeat. "Nobody is stopping him from lodging complaints or taking action. This reaction stems from their realisation that they are losing the election. The government is strong, and the government's candidates will win," Rajbhar said, while clarifying that the MLC elections among teachers and graduates cannot be deemed a "rehearsal" for the 2027 Assembly polls as it involves a select, educated electorate rather than the general public.

Views on Congress and Law and Order

Rajbhar also endorsed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that the Congress will remain out of power for the next 30 years. "Amit Shah ji said the absolute truth. Leave aside Uttar Pradesh, looking at the continuously sliding graph of the Congress across the entire country, they are set to stay out of power for a very long time," the minister said.

Responding to UP Congress chief Ajay Rai’s allegations that the Air Show in Varanasi was turned into a BJP publicity event, Rajbhar defended the armed forces' exercises. "Congress ruled for 60 years; who stopped them from doing this? Military exercises and air shows take place regularly so that in case of any sudden external threat, our weapons and fighter jets remain battle-ready and do not rust away in storage," he said.

Accusing the Samajwadi Party of double standards regarding law and order and the Brahmin community, Rajbhar said Akhilesh Yadav's selective sympathy is evident. "Akhilesh Yadav has always harboured a mindset of patronising criminals. On one hand, he talks about Brahmins, while on the other, his party’s spokespersons insult the community and revered deities, and are later honoured at the SP office. The people of Uttar Pradesh see through this politics," Rajbhar stated.

Deputy CM Confident of BJP Victory

Meanwhile, as polling commenced for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council today, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak cast his vote in Lucknow and exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will achieve a clean sweep with a massive majority across all constituencies. Polling is underway across five Graduates’ and six Teachers’ constituencies in the state under tight security.

After exercising his franchise accompanied by his family, Deputy CM Pathak showed his inked finger to reporters and appealed to the electorate to come out in large numbers to vote for the vision of a developed nation and against "criminal gangs." "Voting is underway peacefully across the state. I appeal to all eligible voters from the teacher and graduate constituencies to step out of their homes and cast their votes immediately. Vote to realise the pledge of a Viksit Bharat (Developed India), vote to accelerate Uttar Pradesh's development, vote against gangs of gundas and mafia, and vote to further improve the state's infrastructure. This election will be a milestone in the development of Uttar Pradesh," Pathak said.

Exuding 100 per cent confidence in the BJP's performance, the Deputy CM added, "The candidates of the Bharatiya Janata Party are winning all 11 seats with a sweeping, one-sided majority. This victory will be an endorsement of Uttar Pradesh’s improved law and order, robust infrastructure, and the pledge of a developed India."

Dismissing allegations of election irregularities made by the Samajwadi Party (SP), Pathak termed them a "face-saving exercise." "The election is taking place in a completely fair and transparent manner. The Samajwadi Party knows its defeat is inevitable, and they are merely indulging in face-saving tactics," he remarked.