TMC MP Saugata Roy criticized CM Suvendu Adhikari following a police encounter in West Bengal that left accused Ratan Sheikh dead. The CM defended the strict action, emphasizing a zero-tolerance policy against criminals in the state.

Saugata Roy Criticizes Adhikari After Deadly Police Encounter in West Bengal

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], November 16 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) Lok Sabha MP Saugata Roy on Monday criticised West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari over the law and order situation in the state following the police encounter that led to the death of Ratan Sheikh, an accused in the Santiniketan shooting incident.

Speaking to ANI, Roy alleged that Adhikari was following the model of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and said the West Bengal CM would have to answer for the state of affairs. "The law and order situation in Bengal is very bad. Suvendu Adhikari is following Yogi Adityanath's path in Uttar Pradesh. The CM will have to answer for this," he said.

Sheikh was accused of opening fire at police personnel while they were attempting to apprehend him in connection with the Santiniketan shooting incident. He was killed in a police encounter in Nanoor on Sunday. The encounter marks the fifth such incident since the change of government in the state.

Earlier on Sunday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari warned criminals and those possessing illegal firearms to leave the state, asserting that there was no place for such elements in West Bengal. "He shot at the police, and the police did what needed to be done on the spot. It would not be appropriate for me to comment on this. There is no place for goons and rapists in West Bengal. Even now, whatever remaining goons and those with illegal arms are left, flee from here; leave immediately. There is no place for them here," the Chief Minister said.

West Bengal Minister Umesh Rai also defended the police action, saying that the state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards rape and hooliganism. He said that the situation in West Bengal was changing and asserted that anti-social elements who earlier did not fear the police would now have to fear law enforcement agencies. "West Bengal is changing. Earlier, we saw the police coming out into the field to protect rapists, and thousands of people being incited and sent to hospitals to destroy evidence. That government is no longer in power. The Chief Minister has made it clear that we have zero tolerance for rape and hooliganism. If anyone opens fire on the police, the police will not shower flower petals on them; they will do what needs to be done. Anti-social elements who didn't fear the police will now have to fear them," he said.

Sheikh had been granted bail in a robbery case and returned to the area last Friday. He later went to a bus stand to meet another alleged miscreant. On Friday evening, three police personnel went to the banyan tree area at Layek Bazar in Bolpur to apprehend him. However, upon spotting the police team, Sheikh allegedly opened fire, injuring Constable Biswajit Das in his left leg. Sheikh had been absconding since the incident. Following the shooting, the Chief Minister visited the injured constable at Bardhaman Medical College and Hospital, where doctors confirmed that his condition was stable. (ANI)