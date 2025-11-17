45 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Telangana were killed in a bus fire near Medina, Saudi Arabia. Political leaders, including Priyanka Gandhi and Asaduddin Owaisi, have expressed sorrow and are coordinating support for the victims' families.

Priyanka Gandhi Expresses Sorrow, Urges Govt Action

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives in the bus accident in Saudi Arabia. In a post on X, Priyanka Gandhi said, "My heart goes out to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident near Medinah, Saudi Arabia. Many of them were Indian citizens."

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The Congress MP further urged the government to provide all necessary support to the families of 45 people killed in the accident. "I urge the Government of India to provide all necessary support at this time of unimaginable grief for them," she said.

Police Commissioner: 45 Pilgrims Died in Bus Fire

At least 45 Indian Umrah pilgrims from Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana died, and only one survived in a devastating bus fire near Medina in Saudi Arabia, according to the Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar.

Addressing the media, Sajjanar said the group was travelling from Makkah to Madinah when their bus collided with an oil tanker nearly 25 km before Medina, causing an explosion that engulfed the vehicle within minutes.

AIMIM Coordinates Relief Efforts

Additionally, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan stated that party president Asaduddin Owaisi has contacted the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and spoken with the Ministry of External Affairs regarding the incident. "As soon as our party president, Owaisi, received this news this morning, he contacted the Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia and spoke with the ministry. We are fully involved in coordinating efforts. Some people have demanded that their family members' bodies be brought here," AIMIM leader Waris Pathan said.

Waris Pathan further informed that one team has been sent to Saudi Arabia to strengthen coordination and cooperation. "To provide all necessary assistance, Owaisi is coordinating efforts. Our local MLA, Wajid Hussain and the AIMIM team are in contact with the families of those who died, helping them. Additionally, one team has been sent to Saudi Arabia to strengthen coordination and cooperation... I urge the government to do everything possible. The Indian and Saudi governments should collaborate promptly on repatriating victims' bodies," he said.

Telangana Government Pledges Support

Speaking about the incident, Telangana Congress President Mahesh Kumar Goud said, "Telangana CM Revanth Reddy spoke to the Central government in the morning today. A helpline has been established for the victims' families. We are going and meet the affected families. We will help the families of the deceased."

Victim Details and Sole Survivor

According to details shared by the Commissioner VC Sajjanar, a total of 54 pilgrims from Hyderabad left for Jeddah on November 9 as part of an Umrah tour scheduled from November 9 to 23.

Of them, four individuals proceeded to Madinah separately by car, while another four remained in Makkah due to personal reasons.

The remaining 46 pilgrims boarded the bus involved in the fatal crash. Out of the 46 passengers, 45 died at the scene after the bus was completely burnt. Only one individual, Md Abdul Shoaib, survived the fire. He has been admitted to a Saudi hospital ICU and is in critical condition. (ANI)