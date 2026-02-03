A Delhi court granted former minister Satyender Jain time to reply to BJP MLA Karnail Singh's revision plea in a defamation case. The plea challenges the court's cognisance and summons. The matter is now listed for arguments on February 21.

The Rouse Avenue court on Tuesday granted time to former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain to file a reply on the revision moved by the BJP MLA Karnail Singh. A revision against cognisance and summons has been filed by Karnail Singh.

On January 6, the Rouse Avenue court had taken Cognizance of a defamation complaint filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain against BJP MLA Karnail Singh. Special Judge Jitendra Singh granted time to the counsel representing Jain to file a reply and listed the matter for arguements on February 21.

Advocate Rajat Bhardwaj, counsel for Jain, appeared through video conferencing and sought time to file a reply. Advocate Vinod Dahiya appeared for Karnail Singh and gave brief submissions on the revision.

Arguments from Karnail Singh's Counsel

Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain had moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, a BJP MLA from Shakoor Basti. Jain had alleged that Singh mada e defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal, after taking cognizance had issued a summons to BJP MLA Karnail Singh on January 6.

Advocate Vinod Dahiya, counsel for Karnail Singh, had stated that allegations levelled against the complainant were based on the press release of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and media reports. It was further submitted that it was the duty of Karnail Singh, being a candidate in the assembly election, to make the public aware of the opponent, who was also a former Minister.

MLA Karnail Singh had raised the issue of maintainability and jurisdiction. However, the court decided the issue in favour of Jain. Counsel for Karnail Singh had said that at the time of the incident, Karnail Singh was neither an MP or MLA. Therefore, this special court can't hear this complaint as this court is meant to hear the cases against MP-MLAs.

Details of the Defamation Complaint

The Former Delhi Minister Satyendra Jain moved a defamation complaint against Karnail Singh, then a Delhi election candidate of the BJP from Shakoor Basti. It is alleged that the proposed accused made a defamatory statement during an interview on a news channel on January 19, 2025.

It is alleged by complainant Jain that Karnail Singh made a statement that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered 37 Kg of gold from his house, and he has 1100 Acres of land in his name. Jain had stated that the proposed accused made a statement that Jain had made his own wealth by corruption, and the money was supposed to be spent on the public.

It is further alleged that the proposed accused made a false statement that huge amounts of gold were recovered from his house. He is Bhoo Mafia; he will go to jail again, it stated. It is also alleged that the proposed accused defamed the complainant by calling him corrupt and a fraud. It is also alleged that several other malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against Jain. (ANI)