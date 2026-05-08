VK Sasikala has strongly criticised a potential alliance between AIADMK and DMK, calling it a "historic blunder" and a "betrayal" of voters. She urged AIADMK to respect the people's mandate and allow TVK to form the government.

Expelled AIADMK leader and AIPTMMK founder VK Sasikala on Friday strongly criticised reports suggesting a possible alliance between the AIADMK and its long-time rival DMK, calling the development "deeply distressing" and urging all parties to respect the mandate of the people in the recently concluded Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

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'Historic Blunder and Supreme Betrayal'

In a post on X, Sasikala described the reported political move as a "historic blunder" and a "supreme betrayal" of voters, while also alleging that such an arrangement would undermine the legacy of former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. She further stated that the AIADMK aligning with the DMK would amount to ignoring the clear verdict of the electorate and weakening the ideological foundation of Dravidian politics.

Addressing the elected members of the AIADMK, Sasikala questioned how the party could align with "evil force" DMK, and highlighted the long-standing animosity between the two Dravidian giants.

She also referred to the recent political row regarding TVK's having a majority in the Assembly as "unfortunate", and urged AIADMK to respect the people's mandate as a possible alliance with DMK would be "tarnishing" the ideology of Dravidianism that both parties operate on.

"Even though the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam secured the highest number of Assembly members, the complication arising in forming the government is most unfortunate. In this situation, news that the AIADMK and DMK parties--true to the proverb "When does the brother die, and when does the veranda become empty?"--are coming together without the slightest hesitation to form a government is deeply distressing. This would be the greatest betrayal of the people who voted. Whom did the people vote for? Did they vote for opportunists like you? No, right? Then it's baffling how we think we can alter the people's verdict. By calling yourselves Dravidian parties, why are you tarnishing Dravidianism itself? Please respect the sentiments of the people," she said.

"The party that continuously filed false cases against both Amma and me, imprisoned us... It's beyond comprehension how any of you can bring yourselves to ally with such a party. What right do you have to call yourselves AIADMK members?" she added.

Sasikala Backs TVK to Form Government

Sasikala also warned that any attempt to block Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which emerged as a major force in the elections, from forming the government through political alignments would go against democratic principles.

"Granting an opportunity for the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, which secured the highest number in the elections, to form the government would be in accordance with natural justice," she noted.

AIADMK Leadership Criticised

She accused the current AIADMK leadership of being "self-serving opportunists" who are prioritising personal gain over the welfare of the party workers and the sentiments of the public.

"Today, the AIADMK is trapped in the hands of self-serving opportunists and is disintegrating into fragments. It is because of joining hands and acting with the evil force DMK that the people have delivered such a verdict. This is what I have been saying repeatedly. And now, it has come true," she said.

'Do Not Commit a Historic Blunder'

Warning of the long-term consequences of such a partnership, Sasikala appealed to the souls of the late MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, urging legislators not to make them "shed tears" by surrendering to the DMK.

"...Do not commit a historic blunder by forming a government at the mercy of the DMK. If you commit such a sin, neither the party workers nor the people of Tamil Nadu will ever forgive you. Moreover, do not make the souls of the Revolutionary Leader and Revolutionary Leader Amma shed tears...," she cautioned.

She concluded by calling for a period of introspection to understand why the party lost in the polls rather than seeking "dishonest" paths to power.

"...I also wish to state at this juncture that investigating what we did wrong, why the people rejected us, correcting those issues, and striving to win back in the electoral arena is what will pave the way for honest politics," she said.

2026 Tamil Nadu Election Deadlock

Following the 2026 Tamil Nadu assembly elections, Vijay's TVK has emerged as the largest party, but is facing a deadlock in forming the government. While TVK won 108 seats (falling short of the 118 majority), support from Congress (5 seats), and backing from CPI(M), CPI, and VCK has brought them 117 seats. VCK is another contender that could extend its support to TVK. (ANI)