Sasikala and PMK founder S Ramadoss have confirmed an alliance to contest all 234 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The move comes amid a rift between Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani, who has joined the NDA with the AIADMK.

Sasikala, Ramadoss Announce Alliance for TN Polls

All India Revolutionary Leader Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary Sasikala confirmed that their party will contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections together with Ramadoss as a "combined force". PMK founder Ramadoss told reporters, "This alliance has created an impact in Tamil Nadu by entering into an agreement with the All India Revolutionary Leader Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. This alliance has created a tremor in many people. Some more people are going to join this alliance tomorrow. We will contest in 234 seats. We will take a decision together with Sasikala. Those who want to join us can express their interest. We have formed this alliance for the good of the people of Tamil Nadu."

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Meanwhile, VK Sasikala, who recently announced her party, All India Puratchi Thalaivar Makkal Munetra Kazhagam, met Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss on Friday in the run-up to the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. Their meeting has sparked speculations of a new alliance brewing in the state.

Rift in PMK as New Alliance Forms

PMK leader and S Ramadoss' son, Anbumani Ramadoss, has joined the NDA after forming an agreement with AIADMK, and amid this father-son rift, the PMK founder held discussions with Sasikala.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close associate, VK Sasikala, has maintained that her party will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly in an alliance with like-minded parties.

Former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close associate, VK Sasikala, has maintained that her party will contest the Tamil Nadu Assembly in an alliance with like-minded parties.

Electoral Contest Shapes Up for 2026

The main electoral contest is expected between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led alliance, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) as allies. Vijay is also set to make his political debut in this election with his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) and will look to turn the polls into a triangular contest. (ANI)