Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma predicts a rise in the Muslim population in West Bengal and Assam post-census, urging for a BJP government in Bengal to form a united front with other NE states against illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

Sarma Warns of Demographic Shift, Pitches for BJP Govt

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday projected a higher Muslim demographic in the future for the Northeast and West Bengal after the new census is conducted, pitching for a BJP-led state government in the upcoming assembly elections in the guise of a united front among Tripura, Assam, West Bengal, and Meghalaya against illegal infiltrators.

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Speaking to ANI in Malda, Sarma claimed, "After this census, Bengal's demography will change again. The Muslim population in Bengal will go up to 32%, and 36% in Assam." Sarma claimed that without a joint task force between Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal, Bangladeshi infiltrators would continue to enter unchecked. Further alleging that in every census, the Muslim population has increased by 4-5% CM Sarma appealed to the people of Bengal that "saving the country is in your hands," pitching the BJP for the upcoming polls. "If Bengal, Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya do not work together, the country will fall apart, it will become a hub for Bangladeshi Muslims," he said, strategically calling for West Bengal's people to join the list of NDA-led states. This comes as West Bengal's political realm prepares for its two-phase assembly polls on April 23 and 29, with counting of votes on May 4. The state is set to witness a high-voltage contest between the incumbent Trinamool Congress, which is seeking a fourth consecutive term, and the BJP, which is aiming to form the government after a strong showing in the previous elections.

TMC Accuses BJP of Conspiracy

Meanwhile, TMC on Friday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Assam CM of conspiring to "flood Bengal with outsiders" and weaponising the NRC to target communities like the Rajbanshis with the electoral SIR process. "With the active help of Central Forces, @BJP4India and @himantabiswa are conspiring to flood Bengal with outsiders from Assam to rig the voter list and change our demography. They ran the NRC in Assam. Now they are weaponising the same NRC by sending notices to the Rajbanshi community. The game plan is clear: Create fear and exclusion, rig the voter rolls, steal the election through manipulated ballots," alleged TMC in an X post. (ANI)