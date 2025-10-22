Congress leader Shama Mohamed sparked controversy after suggesting that cricketer Sarfaraz Khan was not picked for India’s recent squads due to his “surname.” Her remark drew sharp criticism online, with users accusing her of politicising cricket.

Congress leader Shama Mohamed once again found herself in controversy on Wednesday after linking religion to the omission of Indian cricketer Sarfaraz Khan from the latest India and India A squads. Taking to X, Mohamed wrote, "Is Sarfaraz Khan not selected because of his surname! #justasking. We know where Gautam Gambhir stands on that matter."

Her post appeared shortly after the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the India A squads for the upcoming four-day matches against South Africa A, to be held in Bengaluru from October 30 to November 9.

Social media users criticise her comment

Mohamed's post quickly went viral and triggered a storm of reactions. Many social media users accused her of giving a religious twist to a purely cricketing decision.

One user replied, “Here we go again. If merit doesn’t fit the narrative, pull out the surname card.” Another wrote, “Cricket runs on stats, not sympathy.”

Others responded sarcastically. One said, “Thank God, it’s Mohammed Siraj and not Siraj Khan; otherwise, he wouldn’t be in the team.” Another added, “Ah... that Islamophobia victim card out again.”

A user also commented, “According to Shama ma’am, Gambhir abused Shahid Afridi because of his surname.”

Sarfaraz Khan’s career and form

Sarfaraz Khan, 27, has been one of the most consistent performers in Indian domestic cricket over the past few years. He made his Test debut under Rohit Sharma against England in February last year.

In six Tests, Sarfaraz has scored 371 runs at an average of 37.10, including a century and three fifties. In first-class cricket, his record is even more impressive, he averages 65.19 in 56 matches, with 16 centuries and 15 half-centuries.

However, despite his performances, he was not included in the squads for the South Africa A series or the upcoming tour of Australia. This has again fuelled discussions about the fairness of team selections.

BCCI's India A squad announcement

The India A team, led by Rishabh Pant, will play two four-day matches against South Africa A at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Other players include Sai Sudharsan (vice-captain), Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar, Tanush Kotian, Yash Thakur, KL Rahul, and Mohammed Siraj.

Despite being in strong form, Sarfaraz’s name was missing, which raised eyebrows among fans and cricket observers.

Criticism over mixing cricket and politics

Cricket fans and analysts called Shama Mohamed’s remarks unnecessary and divisive. Many urged political leaders to avoid dragging religion into sports discussions.

Former Indian Cricketer Atul Wassan said, "...I think as part of the Cricket system, as a former player, I feel ashamed that a certain party spokesperson has said that. Look at our neighbours, how Cricketers had to survive. Someone had to convert from Christianity to Islam to survive. How Hindu players were ostracised there. It has never happened here. That is why we held a higher moral ground but if our political parties will use a player as a pawn..."

One fan commented, “Selection depends on performance, not surnames. Let’s keep politics out of cricket.”

Shama Mohamed has not responded to the backlash yet.

As debate continues, Sarfaraz Khan remains focused on his domestic performances, hoping for another chance to represent India on the international stage.

(With ANI inputs)