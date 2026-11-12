AAP MP Sanjay Singh predicts a massive victory for the party in Punjab's 2027 assembly elections. He cites development initiatives while accusing the BJP of orchestrating threats against Arvind Kejriwal to damage the state's reputation.

AAP Confident of 2027 Punjab Victory

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Thursday expressed confidence that his party would form the government in Punjab with a huge majority. Speaking to reporters after meeting Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray at his residence, Matoshree, in Mumbai, Singh said the AAP government had undertaken several initiatives in Punjab and expressed confidence that people would give the party another mandate. The remarks come ahead of the 2027 state assembly elections, which are set to see a high-stakes battle between the BJP, Congress and the incumbent AAP.

"The Aam Aadmi Party will form the government with a huge majority in Punjab. We have worked in the education sector, as well as in electricity and water. We have implemented a 1,000 and 1,500 rupee scheme for mothers and sisters there," Singh said. “We've also introduced a 10 lakh rupee medical insurance scheme, which people will benefit from. The Aam Aadmi Party will form the government with a massive majority,” he further said.

Sanjay Singh Levels Allegations Against BJP

Further, Singh accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of attempting to tarnish Punjab's reputation ahead of the elections and alleged that BJP leaders were behind a threatening call made to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal. In a post on X, the AAP MP wrote, "BJP is pulling all these stunts before the election to tarnish Punjab's reputation. BJP leaders had their lackey make a threatening call to @ArvindKejriwal. Don't play these games, BJP folks. If @ArvindKejriwal isn't afraid of your boss, why would he be afraid of these barking monkeys?"

Details of the Threatening Call

Kejriwal received a death threat and an extortion demand of Rs 7 crore from a person who claimed to be from of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Punjab Police said. According to the police, Tilak Nagar MLA Jarnail Singh received a threatening phone call and a WhatsApp message in which the accused claimed to be a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and demanded Rs 7 crore from Kejriwal, warning that both he and his daughter Harshita Kejriwal would be killed if the money was not paid.

Based on the MLA's complaint, the Mohali Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Information Technology Act (IT Act), with the investigation entrusted to Inspector Sunil Kumar of the Cyber Crime Police Station.

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