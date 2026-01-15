Union Minister Sanjay Seth joined the Namo Patang fest in Ranchi, marking Makar Sankranti and the 78th Army Day. He highlighted the event's message for youth, with kites featuring PM Modi and army personnel. PM Modi also paid tribute to the army.

Union Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth participated in the Namo Patang fest on the occasion of Makar Sakranti on Thursday, which coincides with 78th Army Day, highlighting that the fest sends a strong message to the youth.

Speaking to the media, Sanjay Seth said that Makar Sankranti is an auspicious festival. He noted that the Namo Patang Mahotsav was first started in Ranchi in 2006 and has since been organised every year. "It is the auspicious occasion of Makar Sakranti today. Namo Patang Mahotsav was started in 2006 in Ranchi", he said.

The Minister highlighted that Army Day is also observed on January 15, which makes the occasion even more meaningful. The event featured kites with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, and Wing Commander Vyomika Singh, who played a key role in Operation Sindoor.

Seth said that flying these kites during the festival carries a larger message, especially for the younger generation. "Flying these kites is a message to the younger generation", he said. The Minister also interacted with festival participants and distributed Khichdi to the people in the spirit of Makar Sakranti.

Army Day Celebrated Across India

Meanwhile, the Indian Army celebrated its 78th Army Day on Thursday, with a series of events being organised across the country to motivate young people to join the armed forces. As part of these celebrations, the Army Training Command (ARTRAC), Shimla, organised a 'Know Your Army' exhibition at the Ridge ground in Shimla. The exhibition was inaugurated on Wednesday by retired Brigadier Harjit Singh, along with Lieutenant General Sukriti Singh Dahiya, Chief of Staff, Army Training Command (ARTRAC). Both senior officers appreciated the initiative aimed at familiarising the public, especially the youth, with the Indian Army and its role in safeguarding the nation.

PM Modi Salutes Indian Army

PM Modi on Thursday also saluted the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army on the occasion of Army Day. He remembered how the soldiers stand as a symbol of "selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve."

On the occasion of the 78th Army Day, PM Modi also remembered those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty. "On Army Day, we salute the courage and resolute commitment of the Indian Army. Our soldiers stand as a symbol of selfless service, safeguarding the nation with steadfast resolve, at times under the most challenging conditions. Their sense of duty inspires confidence and gratitude across the country," PM Modi posted on X. "We remember with deep respect those who have laid down their lives in the line of duty," he added.