Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut warned of chaos under the current government and urged the Supreme Court's intervention, following the judicial custody extension of CJP leaders arrested for attempting to unfurl the national flag at Jantar Mantar.

Sanjay Raut Calls for Supreme Court's Intervention

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday warned that continued governance under the current administration would lead to widespread chaos and called upon the Supreme Court to intervene. Raut's remarks follow the extension of judicial custody for Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka. He urged the Supreme Court to take note of the judicial custody of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, warning that chaos would spread if the present government remained in power. He expressed faith in the apex court, saying it was the only institution that could save the country. “If this government remains in power, chaos will inevitably spread. The Supreme Court should take note. We have faith in the Supreme Court, and it is the Supreme Court alone that can save the nation,” Raut said.

He further questioned the inability to hoist the national flag in the country and reiterated his appeal for the Supreme Court’s intervention. “If we cannot hoist the Tricolour in our own country, then what can we do? This will lead to chaos. The Supreme Court must look into this,” he added.

CJP Leaders' Custody Extended

Meanwhile, judicial custody of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) leaders Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka was extended by two days after their initial five-day judicial custody ended on Monday. Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka were taken back to judicial custody from Mandir Marg Police Station in Delhi after their surety was rejected over a reported mismatch in documents, their lawyers said. Special Executive Magistrate (SEM) Court situated at Police Station Mandir Marg extended the custody till October 21.

Earlier, they were remanded to judicial custody for entering Delhi's Jantar Mantar despite police designating it as the capital’s designated protest site. The allegations concern their attempt to unfurl the national flag at the site in breach of prohibitory orders.

Opposition Slams Arrests

Various opposition leaders also criticised the judicial remand of Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka for demonstrating at Jantar Mantar, questioning whether unfurling or holding the national flag in one's own country had become a crime.

Taking to social media platform X, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener Arvind Kejriwal termed the police action "absolutely ridiculous." "Is waving our own flag in our own country a crime? This is absolutely ridiculous," the former Delhi Chief Minister wrote. (ANI)