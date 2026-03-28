Sanjay Raut calls PM Modi's 'Team India' strategy 'hypocrisy' over the West Asia crisis, demanding a parliamentary debate. He also calls for a 'Team Maharashtra' and alleges 40 MLAs were linked to sexual assault accused Ashok Kharat.

Raut slams PM Modi's 'Team India' as 'hypocrisy'

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Centre's 'Team India strategy' amid the West Asia crisis, calling it a "hypocrisy". PM Modi chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers to review preparedness in light of the emerging situation amid the West Asia crisis, and said that working together as "Team India," the nation will successfully overcome the situation.

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Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Raut hit back at the Centre, pointing out the Prime Minister's absence from the all-party meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader also demanded a parliamentary discussion on the situation. "Who is part of Team India? Team India is a national idea, but does the Prime Minister think of the nation? Even within his party, there is no team (spirit). He was not present at the all-party meeting. In the moment of crisis, all parties sat together, and the Opposition parties assured support towards the Centre. However, the Centre is perpetuating this ' Team India' hypocrisy. Team India's leader should ensure that the impact of the conflict is discussed in the Parliament, and he answers the questions. But this did not happen," he said.

Calls for 'Team Maharashtra'

Reiterating the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s demand to appoint Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Raut asked the Mahayuti government to form a Team Maharashtra and work in coordination with the Opposition to address the impact of the West Asia conflict on the state. He said, "A genuine Team Maharashtra should be formed--one that includes the principal opposition party--to collectively address and resolve the crises currently facing the state. To this end, a Leader of the Opposition should be formally selected--a process that ought to be initiated and overseen by the Chief Minister."

This comes after PM Modi chaired a meeting of state CMs and stressed that the government's priorities are to maintain economic and trade stability, ensure energy security, safeguard the interests of citizens, and strengthen industry and supply chains.

'40 MLAs linked to sexual assault accused'

Meanwhile, Sanjay Raut also alleged that apart from Shiv Sena MLA Deepak Kesarkar and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, 40 other MLAs were also linked to the sexual assault accused Ashok Kharat. The Sena (UBT) MP said, "The issue itself is extremely grave. Is it only Chakanakar who is involved? Even Deepak Kesarkar asks, 'Why am I the only one being singled out?' There were 40 other MLAs who went to the Baba. The Chief Minister must publicly disclose the identities of those 40 MLAs. Who is providing air travel services to Kharat? It must be revealed what exactly he intended to do upon his visit to Delhi."

Earlier on Friday, Rupali Chakankar resigned from the position of the NCP Women Wing's State President over the allegations of her involvement in the Nasik case linked to Captain Ashok Kharat. Chakankar had also resigned as Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Commission for Women.

This stems from the case pertaining to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. (ANI)